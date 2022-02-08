Pete Davidson Confirms He's Making Valentine's Day Plans With 'Girlfriend' Kim Kardashian

There’s never a dull moment in the world of Kim Kardashian. The divorce drama between the reality TV star and Kanye West seemed to ramp up this weekend, and Kardashian and the famous family are set to release their Hulu reality series The Kardashians, which finally announced a premiere date. She’s also made time for herself, however, as she’s continued to be seen out with boyfriend Pete Davidson. Now, the Saturday Night Live star has confirmed that he’s making plans for a certain romantic holiday that’s coming up.

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, Pete Davidson has got to be like a port in the storm for the billionaire influencer. The reportedly couple started dating after Kim Kardashian guest hosted SNL in October, sharing a kiss during an Aladdin-themed sketch, and Davidson seemed to understand the importance of Valentine’s Day to his months-long romance. He confirmed to People that he’s “very much so” making plans for the day after the Super Bowl:

I don’t think I’ve ever had a Valentine’s Day thing, really, so this would be the first year I’m thinking about Valentine’s Day plans, I guess. . . . It’s a big day. It’s another Super Bowl. A Super Bowl for the ladies.

Pete Davidson may have an extensive dating history, but it doesn’t sound like he’s had a lot of Valentine’s Day experience over the years. He seems to be doing just fine, however, as he and his lady recently took a private jet to the Bahamas for a vacation. The excursion inspired Kim Kardashian to spam the Internet with thirst traps. Aside from the recent vacation, the couple is often seen dining out, hanging with friends and even renting out theaters to enjoy their private time.

In talking about his daily life, the actor said he keeps it kind of low-key as, unlike his selfie-queen girlfriend, he isn’t on social media. He said when he’s not working, he tends to keep things casual, hanging out with friends, including the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, of course:

Well, I don't really have Instagram. I don't have Instagram or Twitter or any of that stuff. So, most of my daily life is getting into cars and showing up to a set. Or, if I'm off, I just either hang with my friends or chill with my girlfriend inside. So I don't do much.

Oh my God, Pete Davidson just called Kim Kardashian his girlfriend, and I am obsessed. Somehow, Kardashian’s social media mastery is the perfect complement to Davidson’s lack of a presence, so every little morsel that we get of the couple leaves us wanting more. Davidson may not be on Instagram, but I’m definitely going to need to know how those Valentine’s Day plans work out.

We’ll all be able to see more Kim Kardashian and the rest of her family when The Kardashians premieres on Hulu on April 14. While Kourtney Kardashian’s fiancé Travis Barker and ex-boyfriend Scott Disick are both reportedly going to be part of the series, it’s unknown if Pete Davidson will make an appearance. While we wait to find out, be sure to check out our 2022 TV Schedule to see what other shows are premiering soon.