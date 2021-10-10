Nick Cannon Recalls Kim Kardashian’s Infamous Sex Tape And What Really Happened Between The Two Stars

The early 2000s were notorious for celebrity sex tapes. First, Paris Hilton’s came out in 2004, and then Ray J and Kim Kardashian's now-infamous sex tape emerged in 2007. In terms of the latter, there were a lot of questions about who released it and whether it was proof that Kardashian had cheated on Nick Cannon, her boyfriend at that time. Considering how the starlet and her family inked a reality TV show so soon after, many have speculated that it was in fact momager Kris Jenner who released it. Well, Cannon is sharing his side of what really happened between him and the media mogul. Again.

Nick Cannon set the record straight once more about the confusing timelines of his relationship with Kim Kardashian and her sex tape. Though he admits it came out when they were technically still dating, he said it was “an older tape” from when she was “messing with” Ray J. But surprisingly, Cannon shared on the Drink Champs podcast that he had a heads up about the sex tape from the "One Wish" singer himself:

I remember [me and Kim Kardashian] were on like Rodeo or somewhere and I saw Ray J. And again, we talked to a lot of the same girls. We were about to walk into the Louis Vuitton store... literally from across the street Ray J was like ‘You ain't gonna wanna keep holding her hand soon – watch!’ I'm thinking he's just hating.

The Wild ‘n Out star said he later asked his then-girlfriend about the sex tape rumors that were circulating, and she denied them. Apparently, he was the one to end their relationship as well when the reports turned out to be true. (Kim Kardashian sued the distribution company that leaked the video but ultimately settled later on.) On Drink Champs, The Masked Singer host claimed (perhaps somewhat jokingly) that Kardashian “broke his heart.” But there's seemingly no more bad blood between them because they “were kids” at the time and that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is “an amazing person.”

Still, it appears to be an auspicious time for the infamous sex tape to be rehashed again many years later. While Nick Cannon has broken down the timeline, Kim Kardashian poked fun at the speculation around her sex tape during her monologue on Saturday Night Live last night. Specifically, she said:

I know, I’m surprised to see me here, too. When they asked, I was like, ‘You want me to host? Why? I haven’t had a movie premiere in a really long time.’ Actually, I only had that one movie come out, and no one told me it was even premiering. It must have slipped my mom’s mind.

That first line in the SNL sex tape bit also looks to be addressing the recent hoopla over her headlining the sketch comedy show. She was surprised to be there – wink wink, Debra Messing. Though there were no Messing impersonators, there was a lot of fun had at the expense of the star's ex-husband, Kanye West, the entire Kardashian-Jenner crew and even Disney's Aladdin.

There's probably a joke to be found somewhere between Nick Cannon having multiple children in the last year and Kim Kardashian sex tape timelines. Still, given that the two are apparently cool after everything that went down, it's probably best that the star didn't reference her ex.