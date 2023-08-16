Kim Zolciak And Kroy Biermann Called Off Their Divorce, But How Are Alleged Financial Issues Still Impacting Their Marriage?

Kim Zolciak-Bierman and Kroy Biermann’s relationship has been heavily discussed over the past several months. Speculation surrounding their marriage kicked off in May, during which it was reported that the Biermanns filed for divorce . At the same time, documents surfaced and seemed to indicate that the Real Housewives of Atlanta alums were experiencing serious financial issues. Sources alleged, at the time, that said money troubles also contributed to the split. However, the two withdrew their filing by July and, right now, it seems they’re aiming to stay together. Despite that, it still sounds like their alleged monetary woes are weighing on their domestic life.

While the two stars have yet to publicly acknowledge any financial hardships, they’re allegedly dealing with some major marital problems due to the reported situation. TMZ ’s sources claim their interactions with each other can starkly change on a daily basis. On one particular day, the Biermanns will apparently get along well but, on the next, their exchanges can seemingly become volatile. It’s also alleged that the Don’t Be Tardy veterans are starting to point fingers at each other. However, the news outlet has been told that both deserve blame for their cash issues they’re facing.

This isn’t the first time the Biermanns have been at the center of marital rumors since they opted not to divorce. In July, police body cam footage seemed to reveal that they’d engaged in a domestic dispute. At the time, Kim reportedly claimed her husband had suffered a traumatic brain injury. Kroy, for his part, purportedly accused his wife of having a gambling issue. They aren’t the only two people in their household, as the couple share four young kids. TMZ also reports the children have witnessed a number of arguments take place in the home.

According to insiders, the reality TV veterans owe the Internal Revenue Service $1.1 million. That hefty sum can reportedly be chalked up to unpaid taxes, penalties and interest dating back to 2013, 2017 and 2018. Around $15,000 of that grand total is also said to be owed to the state of Georgia for taxes. In addition, a court filing revealed that Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s Target credit card bill has also become an issue . Target National Bank filed suit, claiming that she owed $2,482.24 and had only sent in $500 to cover it at that point.

The couple’s fiscal well-being has been greatly discussed amongst commentators lately. One of the most high-profile critics to weigh in is Real Housewives’ Bethenny Frankel. When discussing the matter, Frankel slammed the Biermanns , questioning why the reality TV starlet and former football player would apparently live beyond their means. She capped off her statement by imploring them to “pay your fucking bills.”

Aside from the reported cash-related problems, there’s also the matter of their discarded divorce. Some users around social media have theorized that Kim Zolciak-Biermann and her hubby faked the divorce in order to drum up buzz and parlay it into a new TV project. Her former RHOA co-star, NeNe Leakes, weighed in on that idea and, while she admitted that “it makes great TV” she stopped short of saying that Zolciak-Biermann would orchestrate that. Fellow series alum Kenya Moore wished the couple well but, when asked about the split being staged, she said, “you never know,” due to her co-star’s track record.

Whether the Biermanns decide to address their alleged marital and/or money troubles remains to be seen. A source says that the two are trying their best to make the marriage work. As the rumors continue to circulate, all we can do is wish the couple and their family the best during this time.