Lenny Kravitz Opens Up About Not Thinking He's All That Hot, And Why He Filmed That Nude Music Video Anyway

Lenny Kravitz just turned 60 on May 26th and you’d never know it. When you see the musician working out in leather pants or bringing out his vivacious energy on stage, Kravitz’s youthful vibe is ever-present. If you can believe it, The Hunger Games actor once believed he wasn’t all that hot! However, on the other hand, that didn’t stop him from filming a nude music video of himself anyway.

The year 1989 was when Lenny Kravitz started to fully embrace himself as a musician with his debut album “Let Love Rule” and grew his signature dreadlocks. However, his interview with The Guardian revealed that the singer-songwriter didn’t believe back then he was all that hot:

Not. At. All. I never thought that and still don’t think that. I’m telling you the truth. I have grown to accept myself and be comfortable with myself, but I have never been one to look in a mirror and go: ‘Ooh yeah, look at that! You’re so beautiful.’ And especially not back then, as a teen. Absolutely not.

It’s hard to believe that Lenny Kravitz didn’t find himself all that hot. You can’t ignore those rock-hard abs that he shows off . And clearly, the vegan diet and his workout routines are working well. Plus, Kravitz is still able to ride motorcycles with his buddy Jason Momoa flawlessly. But, not every celebrity can look at themselves in the mirror and see what the fans see.

While Lenny Kravitz may not always see himself as gorgeous, it still didn’t stop him from starring in his raunchy music video “TK421.” TK421 is based on the ID number of a Star Wars stormtrooper and is a clear reference to his…you know. The "Fly Away" singer ditched his famed netted shirts for his 2019 music video, describing how Ukrainian director Tanu Muino had him wear absolutely nothing at all to portray a fun Kravitz morning:

I can’t take credit for that. I hired this young Ukrainian woman director, Tanu. She had this idea: we’re going to come to your house, you’re going to wake up and open the curtains, get ready for your day … I thought that sounds like the most boring thing ever. Then, when she gets there, she says: ‘So you sleep in the nude, yeah?' . . . We’re having fun, I’m singing into a toothbrush, dancing around the bathroom. It wasn’t the energy of: ‘Ooh, let’s be sexy.’

Maybe Lenny Kravitz didn’t intend to be sexy in his “TK421” video, but that’s exactly what happened. Fans commenting on the music video couldn’t help but point out the Shotgun Wedding actor’s sex appeal, believing “60 is the new 30.” The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee clearly serves as an inspiration to many getting older as he's shown that as we age it's absolutely possible to continue looking good.

Lenny Kravitz may not have always thought he was all that hot, but he's confident in his body, and he had a lot of fun filming his first nude music video. After all, you can interpret the "TK421" music video as the "Mama Said" singer showing the world that you’re as young as you feel and the power of the courage to be confident with yourself.

