Lisa Vanderpump’s Former RHOBH Co-Star Thinks Tom Sandoval’s Vanderpump Rules Affair Was Orchestrated And Believes Pregnancy News Is Coming

The Vanderpump Rules fandom has been abuzz since it was reported that Tom Sandoval cheated on longtime girlfriend and co-star Ariana Madix , resulting in their breakup. It was subsequently revealed that Sandoval had engaged in an affair with fellow VR alum Raquel Leviss after “communicating inappropriately” with her for months . A number of other reality TV vets have been weighing in, and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Teddi Mellencamp has become one of the latest to do so. The Bravo alum didn’t mince words, as she accused former RHOBH co-star Vanderpump of orchestrating the scandal. Mellencamp also thinks pregnancy news is on the horizon.

Teddi Mellencamp Spoke About Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss And Lisa Vanderpump

It’s not too surprising that Teddi Mellencamp would have a take on the drama, especially given her history with Lisa Vanderpump. Mellencamp, 41, appeared on fellow Real Housewives star Melissa Gorga’s On Display podcast (opens in new tab). During the interview (which was recorded before Vanderpump spoke out on Watch What Happens Live) Mellencamp made bold accusations against the media personality and business owner. She opined that Vanderpump – who hadn’t appeared on WWHL in some time – was only doing the show because “nobody’s cared until now.” Mellencamp also asserted that her former co-star “probably paid Raquel [Leviss] to do this.”

In addition, the star – who once appeared on Vanderpump Rules – went on to “guarantee” that Raquel Leviss will be “engaged and pregnant within a year from now,” adding that she’ll also be “thriving.” In her estimation:

That’s going to be their cover story. I’m calling it now. [Raquel’s] going to be like, ‘We fell in love. [Tom] left Ariana because she didn’t want a conventional marriage or have a baby.’

Teddi Mellencamp further suggested that Lisa Vanderpump would be sympathetic towards Tom Sandovval when she appeared on WWHL because she “always takes the men’s side.” Mellencamp imitated the famous British restaurateur in order to simulate how she might weigh in on the “Scandoval”:

She’s gonna say the same points that I’ve been saying, like, ‘Listen, [Sandoval and Madix] weren’t in a good place for a long time. His needs weren’t met. [Sandoval and Leviss] fell in love. They couldn’t help themselves.’

When it comes to the notion of the star supposedly initiating the affair, Tamara Judge, stated that Vanderpump Rules is “skyrocketing right now” when it comes to ratings. Judge also suggested that the titular star only wants the best for her cast. However, Teddi Mellencamp believes the Brit “wants the best for herself, as I would as well.”

What Did Lisa Vanderpump Say On Watch What Happens Live?

When she ultimately appeared on Watch What Happens Live, Lisa Vanderpump dropped diplomatic thoughts on the cheating scandal. She asserted that both Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss deserve “equal” blame, because “it takes two to tango, and they’ve been tangoing.” Though she also said that “it’s not like [Sandoval or Leviss] murdered anyone,” arguing that infidelity is quite common within society. She added (via Page Six ):

Condemn their actions, but don’t condemn the people, OK? All this aggression … it can have serious ramifications. I really mean that. I think everybody should be careful with that.

Tom Sandoval initially apologized to his business partners for the negative attention he’s brought to them before attempting to make amends with Ariana Madix . Raquel Leviss spoke out about her actions as well, expressing remorse for how things went down. Madix has yet to speak out publicly about the situation, though sources say she was taken by surprise. It seems that there will continue to be significant ripple effects from this ordeal in the immediate future. And given how hot the gossip is, don’t be surprised if others join Teddi Mellencamp in dropping major claims on the matter.