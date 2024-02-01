‘Officially In Her Rookie Era’: Lori Harvey Is Joining Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Edition, And She’s Doing It On Her Own Terms

Model and entrepreneur Lori Harvey has steadily been making her mark on the industry for years, and is now taking 2024 by storm in a big way thanks to Sports Illustrated and her own business savvy. The supportive daughter of Steve and Marjorie Harvey is already used to drawing the eyes and attention of others, and now she’s showing off not just her physique but her own swimsuit line.

Both Harvey and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shared some wowzers shots from the new shoot, and I’d be lying if I said it didn’t inspire a desire to take a dip in the Gulf of Mexico, even if I wouldn’t be able to pull off looking any kind of glamorous look. Peep out all the gorgeousness below!

As mentioned, Harvey is rocking clothing of her own creation in the Sports Illustrated pics, which incidentally paired her back up with photographer Yu Tsai, whom she told SI previously took pics of her and her family many years ago when she was still in braces. Quite a different look these days, I'd say.

The swimsuit Lori Harvey is wearing comes from her Yevrah Swim brand, which she launched in August 2023, resurrecting the name from the defunct shoe line started by her brother Jason Harvey. Part of her inspiration for bringing that company to life was a goal landing a Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue, and it's bonkers that she reached that goal in less than half a year.

Her mom Marjorie Harvey shared some love in the comments, as did quite a few other friends and followers from the worlds of modeling and entertainment, such as Bachelor vet Rachel Kirkconnel and her own brand.

Having also recently landed a major photo shoot with Harper's Bazaar along with Emily Ratajkowski (who's given mob wife vibes of late), Amelia Hamlin and Alek Wek, Lori Harvey isn't just aiming to get her Ibiza Wrap Bikini in front of as many faces as possible. She also wants her own successes and efforts to be an influence to other women who aim to achieve their goals. In her words:

I hope [others] feel empowered, I hope they feel confident, I hope they feel comfortable in their skin. I hope my message and what I stand for about inclusion and body positivity and just being your own woman and going after your dreams and manifestation and prayer [is evident]. All of that is real, and I hope they feel that and see that when they see my images.

Harvey’s rookie shoot features in the magazine’s 60th anniversary, so it’s a time of celebration for all involved. It'll be interesting where the model takes her charms next.

It’s awesome for Lori Harvey to be making headlines for her professional wins, and not just her romantic foils. She famously split from Michael B. Jordan in the middle of 2022 after a seemingly steady relationship, and went public with Damson Idris in January 2023, though they were confirmed to have parted ways in November of that year. I doubt that means Steve Harvey’s relationship advice will stop though.

