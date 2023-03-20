Lucky Hank Cast: Where You've Seen The Actors Before

When I think of some of the recent television shows that have ascended into greatness, one of the first ones I always think of is Breaking Bad or its spinoff, Better Call Saul. You want to know who was important to both of those? Bob Odenkirk. An actor who has been around for decades but has really blown up in the last ten or so years, Odenkirk played the legendary Saul Goodman for four seasons on Breaking Bad, and then helmed his own spinoff for six.

However, since Better Call Saul came to an end in 2022, fans have been eagerly awaiting his return to television, and that comes in the form of Lucky Hank on AMC. Even if Odenkirk is the star of this new AMC series, though, there are still plenty of other stars here that you might recognize from somewhere else. Here is where you’ve seen the Lucky Hank cast before.

(Image credit: AMC)

Bob Odenkirk (William Henry Devereaux Jr.)

First up on this list is the main man himself, Bob Odenkirk , who plays William Henry Devereaux Jr. – otherwise known as “Hank” in the series. As I mentioned before, he has gotten very popular over the last few years thanks to his famous portrayal of Saul Goodman , but the actor himself has done so much in both movies and television, it’s not surprising that you’ve probably seen him somewhere else.

The Hardest Part Of Playing Saul Goodman, According To Better Call Saul's Bob Odenkirk (Image credit: AMC) Check out what Odenkirk had to say about playing Saul Goodman.

He has done a lot of comedy work in the past, and besides his own sketch show that he did with his comedy partner, David Cross, Mr. Show With Bob and David, Odenkirk has also written for the long-running sketch show, Saturday Night Live , The Conan O’Brien Show, and The Ben Stiller Show. He also was a part of the first season of Fargo.

Besides that, the talent has also done plenty in film, specifically over the last decade since he’s become a lot more well-known. His biggest surprise hit was Nobody, a film that released in 2021 and became popular enough that now, there’s a sequel in the works . Some of his other big film roles have been a voice part in The Incredibles 2, The Post, Little Women, Nebraska and more. Truly, someone who has been all over the big and small screen.

(Image credit: AMC)

Mireille Enos (Lily Devereaux)

Next up, we have Mireille Enos, who plays Lily Devereaux in Lucky Hank. Enos is also primarily known for her television work, with starring roles in shows such as AMC’s The Killing, The Catch, Hanna, and the popular Amazon Prime original series , Good Omens. She got her start in the television film, Without Consent, and has only seen her career grow from there.

Enos has also done a good amount of film work as well, with roles in movies such as World War Z, If I Stay. The Devil’s Knot, Dark Was The Night and more. It’ll be exciting to see her in a main role again, though.

(Image credit: AMC)

Olivia Scott Welch (Julie)

Moving on, we take a look at Julie, who is played by Olivia Scott Welch. The young actress hasn’t done as much in television as her two co-stars mentioned above, with her only lead role so far having been in Panic, but she guest starred in the iconic Modern Family, as well as Agent Carter, and Unbelievable.

However, what Welch is primarily known for is her big role in the Netflix horror trilogy, Fear Street, where she played Sam Fraser, and gained a lot of notoriety from there. I’m eager to see her in this role after her performances in those movies, especially alongside some of these television greats.

(Image credit: AMC)

Diedrich Bader (Tony Conigula)

Diedrich Bader portrays Tony Conigula, and he is one of those actors where it’s almost impossible that you haven’t seen him at least once on television. Besides his copious amounts of guest roles and voice roles in television, he’s had main roles in big sitcoms such as The Drew Carey Show, American Housewife, Outsourced, and Better Things. He also had a major recurring role in Veep, and guest starred on Netflix's Space Force .

Bader has also done plenty of film work as well, with his biggest roles so far being in The Beverly Hillbillies, Office Space, Napoleon Dynamite and Euro Trip.

(Image credit: AMC)

Sara Amini (Meg Quigley)

Next up is Sara Amini, who plays Meg Quigley. This is actually Amini’s first major role on television where she’s a part of the main cast, but she’s guest starred in several well-known shows before, including the Jordan Peele TV show , The Twilight Zone, the Disney+ original show , Big Shot, and had recurring guest roles in shows such as CSI: Vegas, Misery Loves Company and others.

Amini also appeared in movies such as Hollywood Stargirl, Dating Daisy, and Find Me.

(Image credit: AMC)

Cedric Yarbrough (Paul Rourke)

Cedric Yarbrough plays Paul Rourke, and if his name sounds familiar, it’s because Yarbrough is freaking hilarious and was in the iconic comedy series, Reno 911!. He also has a current recurring role in The Goldbergs, and has had a main role on both Speechless and Carol’s Second Act, among many guest roles. He also had a main voice role in the famous adult animated show, The Boondocks.

The actor has also appeared in movies such as Unaccompanied Minors, Four Christmases, The House, Get Smart, and Amateur Night, among others.

(Image credit: AMC)

Suzanne Cryer (Gracie DuBois)

Last but not least, we have Suzanne Cryer, who plays Gracie DuBois. Cryer has been around in television for a while, with several big guest roles on many shows, but she got her start in the TV series, Two Guys, A Girl and a Pizza Place. Later on, she became a part of the main cast of Silicon Valley , and is set to appear in the new Percy Jackson series on Disney+.

In terms of movies, Cryer has appeared in major films like The Cloverfield Paradox and Friends & Lovers, but she’s certainly more known for her TV roles instead.

While the cast may be small, it surely has plenty of talent to offer, and I, for one, can’t wait to see them in these roles as time goes on – and maybe you might have found a new show or movie to check out because of the actors in the new show!