Marvel’s Elizabeth Olsen Claps Back After Paparazzi Criticizes Sisters Mary-Kate And Ashley

Elizabeth Olsen’s career has been impressive to watch over the last decade or so. The actress landed her first major film role with 2011’s Martha Marcy May Marlene and, today, she’s one of Hollywood’s most recognizable actors. She’s a Marvel star, with her most recent project being the Emmy-winning and Golden Globe-nominated WandaVision . In addition, Olsen also has upcoming projects like an HBO Max crime drama . The starlet has amassed a large following and has become very beloved. But when a paparazzi paid her a compliment while criticizing her sisters, Mary-Kate and Ashley, Olsen clapped back.

The Wanda Maximoff star was recently spotted out and about and took some time to sign a few autographs. Amid the fanfare, a photographer asked her why she was “much nicer” than her famous older siblings. The actress didn’t get upset, but her clapback (captured by alias on Twitter ) summed up her feelings in a relatively succinct manner:

You guys have been bothering them their whole lives.

Well, that’s definitely one way to respond to shade, and I’d say Elizabeth Olsen deserves credit for handling it in such a classy way. Olsen has a lot of love for her sisters, as she’s previously spoken fondly about them and their time together growing up. It actually was this bond and her respect for them that ultimately led her to opt against changing her surname . Still, Mary-Kate and Ashley don’t mind throwing a little playful shade at her, which was more than apparent when they dropped that diss song a while back.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are arguably two of the most recognizable performers in the history of Hollywood. The two started their careers as babies when they shared the role of Michelle Tanner on ABC sitcom Full House for eight years. From there, they’d star in a slew of direct-to-video and theatrical films, some of which included Elizabeth as an extra. Ultimately, they managed to build one of the most successful multimedia brands of all time.

Today, the twins are no longer in the acting game, though, as they’ve opted for the fashion world. Since making the transition, they’ve found great success with their brand, The Row, which was established in 2006. The two truly seem to enjoy working together , as Ashley Olsen previously explained that their “instincts are kind of the same” and that they like being able to have dialogues with each other about new ideas.

The pair of business moguls have certainly garnered a lot of respect over the years. For instance, even though they’ve been absent from the Full House franchise for years, they and their shared character have still received plenty of love from the cast. Megan Fox, who starred alongside them in 2001’s Holiday in the Sun, even admitted to being in awe of them .

So let’s take a cue from their sister and colleagues and put some respect on Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s names. The two have dealt with a lot over the years, especially when it comes to scrutiny from the press. Still, they got past it and are now thriving. And quite frankly, you love to see it.