Matty Healy Is Back In The News After Taylor Swift Split Thanks To Viral Feud With Oasis' Noel Gallagher

Matty Healy has been making headlines for months due to his connection to Taylor Swift and their apparent breakup. Now, he’s back in the news over a viral feud he’s in with Oasis’ Noel Gallagher. The two have bounced back and forth making comments about what the other singer said about them, and they haven't held back.

Apparently, this feud between Noel Gallagher and Matty Healy started back in February when The 1975’s frontman talked about the band during an interview on Q with Tom Power, via Music Radar . He said:

What are Oasis doing? Can you imagine being in potentially, right now, still the coolest band in the world and not doing it because you’re in a mard [mood] with your brother? I can deal with them dressing like they’re in their 20s and being in their 50s, but acting like they’re in their 20s - they need to grow up.

Then, not mincing his words, Noel Gallagher, the lead guitarist for Oasis, fired back while speaking to Spin , calling Healy a “fucking slack-jawed fuckwit,” before saying:

He would never be able to imagine it. He needs to go over how shit his band is and split up.

Following that, Healy responded at a concert in Dublin, which bertrandrustles caught on video, where he fired back with:

Noel Gallagher called me a ‘slack-jawed fuckwit.’ I love Noel Gallagher…The difference between me and Noel is that I do a series of interviews to promote an album, whereas he does an album to promote a series of interviews.

The 1975 lead singer then closed out his comments on Gallagher reiterating that he loves him and he wants Oasis to get back together.

This internet feud, which seems to be kind of lighthearted from Healy’s perspective, has made its more recent developments not long after the singer went viral for his apparent split with Taylor Swift. Following the “Anti-Hero” singer’s breakup with Joe Alwyn , she was linked to the “Somebody Else” singer. He was among many A-list guests to attend the Eras Tour , and as he was seen at many shows it seemed like he and Swift were sending each other secret messages on stage.

While the popstar did note she was “happy” in all aspects of her life while she and the "Chocolate" singer were reportedly in a relationship, their time together didn’t last long as they allegedly split up a few weeks later. The internet had a field day with the news that Swift and Healy broke up , and The 1975 frontman went on to say that he’s received “relentless” hate online.

Matty Healy’s statement about this “relentless” hate, as well as controversial and derogatory comments he’s made in the past, including what he said about Swift’s collaborator Ice Spice, has been making the rounds on the internet. Now, it seems like his apparent feud with Noel Gallagher and the comments they’ve both made about each other are also flying around the world wide web.

Amid all this, Matty Healy and The 1975 are on a world tour for their latest album Being Funny in a Foreign Language. As for Swift, she's in the middle of her massive Eras Tour, and Noel Gallagher's band the High Flying Birds recently released their album Council Skies.