Matty Healy Is Back In The News After Taylor Swift Split Thanks To Viral Feud With Oasis' Noel Gallagher
There seems to be more news about The 1975's frontman.
Matty Healy has been making headlines for months due to his connection to Taylor Swift and their apparent breakup. Now, he’s back in the news over a viral feud he’s in with Oasis’ Noel Gallagher. The two have bounced back and forth making comments about what the other singer said about them, and they haven't held back.
Apparently, this feud between Noel Gallagher and Matty Healy started back in February when The 1975’s frontman talked about the band during an interview on Q with Tom Power, via Music Radar. He said:
Then, not mincing his words, Noel Gallagher, the lead guitarist for Oasis, fired back while speaking to Spin, calling Healy a “fucking slack-jawed fuckwit,” before saying:
Following that, Healy responded at a concert in Dublin, which bertrandrustles caught on video, where he fired back with:
The 1975 lead singer then closed out his comments on Gallagher reiterating that he loves him and he wants Oasis to get back together.
This internet feud, which seems to be kind of lighthearted from Healy’s perspective, has made its more recent developments not long after the singer went viral for his apparent split with Taylor Swift. Following the “Anti-Hero” singer’s breakup with Joe Alwyn, she was linked to the “Somebody Else” singer. He was among many A-list guests to attend the Eras Tour, and as he was seen at many shows it seemed like he and Swift were sending each other secret messages on stage.
While the popstar did note she was “happy” in all aspects of her life while she and the "Chocolate" singer were reportedly in a relationship, their time together didn’t last long as they allegedly split up a few weeks later. The internet had a field day with the news that Swift and Healy broke up, and The 1975 frontman went on to say that he’s received “relentless” hate online.
Matty Healy’s statement about this “relentless” hate, as well as controversial and derogatory comments he’s made in the past, including what he said about Swift’s collaborator Ice Spice, has been making the rounds on the internet. Now, it seems like his apparent feud with Noel Gallagher and the comments they’ve both made about each other are also flying around the world wide web.
Amid all this, Matty Healy and The 1975 are on a world tour for their latest album Being Funny in a Foreign Language. As for Swift, she's in the middle of her massive Eras Tour, and Noel Gallagher's band the High Flying Birds recently released their album Council Skies.
Riley Utley is a Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She spent many years working in local journalism across the country writing about art, news and sports. One of her favorite films is When Harry Met Sally and she walks around constantly quoting Ted Lasso.
