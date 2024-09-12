Megan Thee Stallion Paid Homage To Britney Spears And Her Famous Snake, But The Internet's All Talking About Kevin Federline No Longer Getting Child Support

The MTV Video Music Awards may have been part of the 2024 TV schedule , but some of the celebs who attended the annual awards show were partying like it was 2001. Megan Thee Stallion was just one star who paid homage to Britney Spears’ turn-of-the-century fashion on September 11, but that’s not the biggest thing happening to the “Toxic” singer this week. Spears’ son Jayden James turns 18 on September 12, meaning the singer is no longer on the hook for child support payments to her ex-husband Kevin Federline , and fans are in full celebration mode.

Megan Thee Stallion Recreates Britney Spears’ 2001 ‘I’m A Slave 4 U’ Outfit, Complete With Live Snake

Britney Spears has had a number of iconic moments at the VMAs, but possibly the most memorable was her 2001 performance of “I’m a Slave 4 U,” in which she carried a live python on her shoulders as she took the stage. Megan Thee Stallion, the host of the 2024 awards, honored that moment on Wednesday night, recreating Spears' look down to the serpentine prop.

yes megan thee stallion paying homage to britney spears with a snake! #vmas pic.twitter.com/OR4R5IEefDSeptember 12, 2024

Britney Spears revealing her true feelings about dancing with that snake was one of several bombshells she dropped in her memoir The Woman in Me , and Megan Thee Stallion seemed similarly unimpressed 23 years later, immediately asking for help removing the reptile from her body.

The “Savage” artist wasn’t the only one throwing back to Britney’s aughts-era fashion, as Tate McRae sported a sheer black lace dress by Roberto Cavalli (per Page Six ) that was nearly identical to the Dolce & Gabbana number Spears wore on the 2001 VMAs red carpet.

Fans Celebrate The End Of Britney Spears’ Child Support Payments

As lovely as it is to see today’s hottest stars paying tribute to the “...Baby One More Time” singer, there’s an even more significant event happening in Britney Spears’ life this week, and that’s the 18th birthday of her son Jayden. That means that Spears will no longer be paying thousands of dollars a month to ex-husband Kevin Federline, and fans’ message to the former backup dancer is clear:

NOW GET TO WORK BITCH KFED! 🖕🏽 https://t.co/r8TrcAMWsa pic.twitter.com/5kayvMoAWASeptember 10, 2024

Kevin Federline has reportedly collected upwards of $5 million in child support from Britney Spears over the past 17 years, the Daily Mail reports, as she paid $240,000 a year until 2017, when the court increased payments to $480,000 a year. Spears’ fans seemed amused at the prospect of K-Fed having to earn his own money now, with X (Twitter) posts echoing the sentiment of the one above, including:

Hope u saved that money KFed Go get a damn job!!! #WorkBitch – khordelle

– khordelle Happy International WORK BXXCH Day!.. don't be late for your first day now – philip_logan

– philip_logan Liza Minnelli has outlived Kevin Federline’s gravy train. Since his youngest son with ex-wife Britney Spears turns 18 today, all of his child support payments end. – LiZaOutlives

– LiZaOutlives Britney Spears' child support obligations to Kevin Federline ends TODAY, let’s celebrate that ✨ 🍾 🎉 – forbritbrit_

– forbritbrit_ Happy national day of Kevin Federline going broke – blackoutxvictim

– blackoutxvictim The Britney army streaming Work Bitch to celebrate Kevin Federline no longer getting child support is so petty i LIVE. – jeremyyrayy92

In 2023, Kevin Federline moved to Hawaii with his wife Victoria Prince and his six children. In addition to the two boys he shares with Britney Spears, Federline has two children with ex-wife Shar Jackson and two with Prince. Many thought the move was related to the child support payments , as in Hawaii, child support payments allegedly can continue until a child is 23 if they attend a full-time accredited college or university or vocational or trade school. Federline called the allegations “stupid.”

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors