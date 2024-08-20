That Time Melissa Rauch Accidentally ‘Totally Exposed’ Herself In Front Of The Big Bang Theory Crew During Major Filming Gaffe

The Big Bang Theory featured some interesting costume choices throughout its over 250-episode TV run. Mostly, that's because many storylines involved comic book and sci-fi references, among other pop culture mentions. Even though the thought of dressing up in a variety of fun costumes sounds fun, that actually created a somewhat horrifying situation for at least one of the beloved CBS sitcom's stars. In the situation in question, Melissa Rauch “totally exposed” herself accidentally, and the story is cringey.

During a PaleyFest panel, the cast and creatives of The Big Bang Theory spoke about their experiences working on the show, sharing interesting BTS tidbits in the process. It was at the event that Melissa Rauch and on-screen husband Simon Helberg were asked about wearing Smurf makeup. The two dressed up as the beloved blue creatures as part of a Halloween-centric installment -- Season 5’s “The Holographic Excitation” -- and really looked the part. Rauch explained that the makeup removal process took “hours” and ran into the night. But the situation became awkward when two male workers were getting the paint off and Rauch started to fall asleep:

And I’m in a bodysuit underneath this dress, and they’re like, ‘Could you just lift up your leg to get the rest of the makeup out from under your legs?’ and so I lift my legs up and close my eyes, and I hear one of the guys go ‘Haha.’ And I just thought, ‘Oh, they’re just telling jokes back and forth to each other.’ And then I look in the mirror and I was like, ‘What’s that? What is that?’ And I was like, ‘Dear Lord Jesus, that’s my business!’ I had totally exposed myself, and then I put my legs down and just looked at them and said, ‘Long night.’ That’s the tale of my Smurfette.

To say that I'm feeling so much second-hand embarrassment for Melissa Rauch right now would be an understatement. If I were in her shoes, I'm honestly not sure I'd be able to show my face on set again. But, at least, she's now able to laugh about the situation, and I'd like to think she was more cautious on such matters moving from that point on. All in all, that was a wild and unusual situation, to say the least. Yet, by the sounds of it, she now has a funny (if not toe-curling) story that she can tell for years to come.

All in all, the Bronze alum and her co-stars really had to commit when it came to costumes on their long-running show. Some may remember when most of the Big Bang cast impersonated superheroes during a New Year's-centric episode. There's even one installment in which the uptight Sheldon Cooper had to dress in a sexy maid outfit to appease his one of his chums. When it comes to the Batman and Harley Quinn actor's Smurfette experience, I'd also like to know just how long it took to get the makeup on and how long she had to shoot with it on. Regardless of that though, I'd still say she's a trooper for having undergone that process.

Melissa Rauch’s current role on NBC's Night Court, which is returning for Season 3, requires her to be covered up quite a bit most of the time. That's, of course, because she plays a judge on that show. However, it wouldn’t be surprising if she's had some wardrobe faux pas while working on that sitcom as well. While I hope Rauch never has to experience anything as awkward as her Smurfette situation, I'd still be curious to learn if she's experienced anything as cringey since.

The Big Bang Theory is available to stream in its entirety with a Max subscription, so you can check out the Bernadette Rostenkowski-Wolowitz actress' Smurf look now. Also, take a look at the 2024 TV schedule for information on more recent shows.