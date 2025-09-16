After Donny The Director's Joe Marinelli Died, The Morning Show Cast Sweetly Shared Memories Of Missing Him On Set

The streaming wars are in full effect, and one of the best Apple TV+ shows to watch is definitely The Morning Show. The Emmy-winning series is returning for its fourth season, with the cast returning to their signature roles. But actor Joe Marinelli won't be back having died back in June. But a few of the actors spoke to CinemaBlend about what the late actor brought to the table.

What we know about The Morning Show Season 4 is limited, but it's premiere is coming this week for those with an Apple TV+ subscription. As you can see in the video above, I spoke to the cast about the new batch of episodes, where Chip Black actor Mark Duplass spoke spoke about what Marinelli brought to the table as Donny, the director of the fictional news show. In his words:

And honestly for me, we had this incredible actor called Joe Marinelli who played Donny the director of The Morning Show. He was someone who had very few lines but he was always central to the scene. And he just passed away this past year. And I just want to say how much we loved him and how incredible he was. And how someone with so few lines and things to do could really add to the ensemble. And there are many more of those on The Morning Show as well.

While folks are figuring out how to watch The Morning Show Season 4, longtime fans have likely noticed Joe Marinelli's absence. While he played Donny in the first three seasons, the late actor unfortunately won't be present in the newest batch of episodes. But clearly he's in the hearts of his coworkers, and will forever be part of the legacy of the series as a whole.

This conversation came up when I asked them about which actors they'd like to see return to The Morning Show. There have been some big names throughout its tenure on the air, with Season 3 bringing in Jon Hamm and Season 4 introducing Marion Cotillard. But rather than waxing poetic about the major guest stars, Duplass instead spoke aout what Joe Marinelli brought to the show. Billy Crudup joined on the praise of what he brought to Donny Spagnoli, saying:

And the spirit of the set, that’s really well said. Donny was always a part of the company of actors who were making this specific thing happen

The Morning Show has a huge cast, thanks to how many people are working in the studio at UBA. Not all of them get main storylines like Chip, Stella, or Mia, they still help to create the world of the acclaimed Apple TV series. Marinelli's presence in his recurring role as Donny is part of what made the control room in particular feel like such a real place.

Fans are eager to return to the Apple series, especially following The Morning Show's Season 3 finale cliffhanger. In it we saw Reese Witherspoon's Bradley Jackson turning herself into the authorities for the ways she tried to cover her brother's involvement in the January 6th insurrection. We'll just have to see where all of our characters land in the fourth season.

The Morning Show will return for Season 4 on September 17th as part of the 2025 TV premiere schedule. Unfortunately, we won't be able to see Joe Marinelli's character Donny back in the control room.