Nick Cannon Is Not Amused After Fans Create A Viral Post Tying His Many Children To Kamala Harris' Economic Plan

Not only has Nick Cannon become known for his various media-related jobs but also for his large family. Cannon is father to 12 kids and, needless to say, much has been said about that fact. At times, fans (and celebrities) have found ways to troll Cannon, who doesn’t mind taking a few shots at himself from time to time. Most recently, the former Nickelodeon star was thrust into the center of a viral post involving U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris’ economic plan. And, with that, Cannon didn’t seem totally amused, as he shared a brief – but very direct – response.

As most surely know by now, Kamala Harris is running for President of the United States, seeking to do so on the Democratic ticket. With that, she’s been appearing at rallies and is seeking to get her positions across to the public. One such piece of information that’s been shared on that point is that Vice President Harris reportedly wants to initiate an expanded tax credit for newborns , which would be worth $6,000. Upon seeing that, an X user reshared the news and dropped in a photo of Nick Cannon. Upon seeing the post, Cannon took a screenshot and shared it to Instagram . He also added the following caption:

Leave me out of this!😂

It sounds like the Real Husbands of Hollywood alum is not keen on being linked to this particular political topic, though the emoji he shared suggests that he can possibly see some humor in this. His fans also seem to be getting a kick out of this situation, based on their comments. You can check out some of the responses down below:

You know you about to collect that check nick 😂❤️ - @kin9_naee

Nah you kinda set yourself up for this … they gotta call it the ' Cannon Credit ' now 😂😂☺️ - @_crownmekingggggg

No YOU leave you out of this. 😂 - @gucciidezi

Dawg 😂😂😂 you done had so many kids all the newborn jokes gonna be be directed at you forever. - @_zenmartins

Right now, Nick Cannon shares twins Moroccan and Monroe Cannon (13) with Mariah Carey. He also has sons Golden Sagon (7) and Rise Messiah (1) as well as daughter Powerful Queen (3) with Brittney Bell. Abby De La Rosa shares twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir (3) with the comic and a daughter, Beautiful Zeppelin (1). Additionally, the Masked Singer host has two kids with Alyssa Scott, including Zen ( who died of brain cancer at 5 months old in 2021) and Halo Marie (1). Cannon and Bre Tiesi also have a son, 11-month-year-old Legendary Love. And, finally, Cannon shares 11-month-year-old daughter Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole.

As many would probably assume, Nick Cannon does indeed shell out a lot of money for his children’s needs. Cannon previously discussed child support , saying that he contributes quite a bit amongst his smattering of children. He also has a number of other notable expenses that he covers each year. That apparently even includes his tendency to spend $200,00 at Disneyland per year . On the whole, Cannon has seemingly aimed to be judicious when it comes to his finances, even going as far as to take out a multi-million dollar insurance policy on his testicles .

You honestly have to give it to the media personality for finding the humor in the Kamala Harris-related joke. It’s truly a testament to just how self-deprecating he can be. Whether he would ultimately partake in such a high family-centric tax credit (should it come to fruition) remains unclear. But, at the moment, it seems that he’s keeping his assets firmly managed as necessary.

Those who want to catch Nick Cannon entertaining the masses can do so when The Masked Singer returns to Fox for its 12th season this fall as part of the 2024 TV schedule .