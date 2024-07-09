'Why No One Ever Hears Anything' About Nick Cannon Parenting His Myriad Of Kids, According To Bre Tiesi

Nick Cannon leads a very busy life as the television host of Wild ‘N Out and The Masked Singer. Another important thing the American comedian/rapper has going for him is his status as the father of twelve children. Reality star Bre Tiesi, who welcomed Cannon’s eighth child into the world, spills about why she thinks “no one hears anything” about what the former AGT host is like as a parent to his myriad of kids.

Along with his other eleven kids, Nick Cannon is the proud father of his two-year-old son Legendary Love who he co-parents with Selling Sunset ’s Bre Tiesi . At her son’s birthday party, she spoke to ET about Cannon as a parent:

He manages it really well. I feel like that's why no one ever hears anything because we're all happy. We all make it work. He's such a good person, genuinely, and he really cares and he does want to be there and he's never gonna blow anything off. It makes it easier when you're doing things because you know he's gonna make the effort and he's gonna show up.

The real estate agent makes a valid point as celebrity families are more likely to cause a stir if there's drama. Based on Bre Tiesi’s claims, it seems like everything is going well with Nick Cannon’s clan and his commitment as a father. He once spoke about splitting out holidays , attending different events with different kids, and spending about $200,000 a year on Disneyland! But the former All That cast member said despite being all over the place, he still has “fun.”

Nick Cannon’s involvement in his children’s lives includes driving and picking them up from school as well as engaging in their extracurricular activities. Bre Tiesi said the secret to how Cannon makes time for all of his kids is by scheduling everything and having faith he’ll be there for anything important. It sounds like the Drumline actor is a genuine family man.

Bre Tiesi and Nick Cannon may not be together romantically, but it appears she has deep respect for the father of her child and that they’re good friends. The Oppenheim Group agent continued to speak highly of the “Gigolo” rapper and her feelings about his role as a father :

He is a great father. I don't know why people give him such a hard time, like, if there's anything that man genuinely cares about, it's being a good and present dad and he makes it work.

It appears that Bre Tiesi places a lot of trust in Nick Cannon being a present father to their child together. When news first came out that Tiesi was pregnant with Cannon’s eighth child , she received flak for becoming one of many mothers to the former Nickelodeon star’s kids. Fortunately, Tiesi said she’s unbothered by the criticism as her home life is her and Cannon’s business and that she knew her child would have a good father.

Bre Tiesi believes that “no one ever hears anything” about how Nick Cannon is as a father because of how great of a job he’s doing. The Roll Bounce actor may not “live a normal existence” with an unconventional arrangement of different mothers to many children, but he’s clearly able to make being an active father work well for everyone.

