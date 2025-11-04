Reese Witherspoon Says The Public Gets It Wrong About Jennifer Aniston: 'She's Just A High-Spiritual Integrity Person' (And Not Holding Onto Brad Pitt)

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon may star on and executive produce The Morning Show together (with Season 4 currently airing on the 2025 TV schedule with an Apple TV+ subscription), but their friendship goes back much longer than this workplace drama. In 2000, Witherspoon guest-starred on Friends as Rachel’s sister Jill, and while their characters weren’t exactly besties, there’s definitely something sisterly about the way the actress defended Aniston against the public’s misconceptions about her.

Reese Witherspoon had only glowing things to say about Jennifer Aniston when visiting Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, calling her longtime friend “really lovely and nurturing and warm and friendly and kind.” But the narrative that has surrounded the Friends star has also given her reason to be guarded, Witherspoon said, which really bothers her. She said:

I’ve cried in one of our interviews because I just think people are so unfair sometimes that they think they know her and make assumptions. She’s not who people think she is. She’s not holding onto old things.

Those misconceptions include her reasons for not having children, her comments about never attending the Met Gala and why her marriages to Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux ended. Dax Shepard noted that Jennifer Aniston’s “not holding on to things” includes not continuing to pine for the Fight Club star 20 years after their split.

Reese Witherspoon agreed:

No. She’s doing great. At her 50th birthday, one of the biggest testaments I can say to what a wonderful person she is… people from her teenage years, people from her twenties, people who work in her home, every ex-husband, ex-boyfriend, was there. She just is like a high-spiritual integrity person.

Jennifer Aniston continuing to hang out with the same friends she grew up with would suggest that all of the fame hasn’t changed who she is, and I’m honestly not too sure how many people can say they’d invite their ex-husband to their birthday party.

The Friends with Money star, however, famously maintains good relationships with her exes. Justin Theroux continues to honor his ex-wife on her birthday, and Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt practically broke the Internet when they reunited for a virtual table read of Fast Times at Ridgemont High during COVID.

While Reese Witherspoon was happy to refute rumors on behalf of her Morning Show colleague, Jennifer Aniston hasn’t bothered to combat many of the false narratives that circulate. She maintains that she’ll never get used to people thinking they have a right to her private life.

That probably means that even though she recently hard-launched her relationship with Jim Curtis, we’re not likely to get too much inside info, but I think fans will be satisfied with the occasional Instagram post.

A couple of places you can continue to see Jennifer Aniston is on The Morning Show Season 4, with new episodes dropping each Wednesday on Apple TV+, and on Friends reruns, as all 10 seasons are available to stream with a Max subscription.