Why 90 Day Fiancé's Yara Dufren Was Upset After Meeting Jennifer Aniston

There's a commonly suggested rule to never meet your heroes, and 90 Day Fiancé's Yara Dufren has quite a story to share related to that. Her TLC reality show and Friends are available to stream with an HBO Max subscription, and the star's encounter with Jennifer Aniston left her wishing that was the closest connection they ever shared.

Dufren, who 90 Day fans last saw feuding with Loren and Alexei Brovarnik in her latest season, was recently a guest on No Filter With Queen Mary. During the episode, she recalled a time she met Jennifer Aniston at an unnamed award show, and how meeting a celebrity she was a huge fan of went wrong:

She sit right by me because it was an award show. And I was like, 'Hey.' It was taking so much courage because I'm like, 'I love you. I'm here because of you because I watch Friends and that's how I learn English and now I'm nominated and thank you.' She look at me and she's like [makes a dismissive face], 'Good for you.' I was like, I would never talk to celebrities anymore.

Yara was gutted, or perhaps, expecting a bigger response from someone who meant so much to her. I can understand being upset, but I also feel like this could be a case where the moment was much bigger for her than it was Aniston. Time and place can always factor into these situations, and in the midst of an award show, where Aniston might be presenting or busy with other obligations, it may not have been the time.

Of course, we only have Yara's side of the story to go on, and she went on to say she felt there was something "off" about Jennifer Aniston in their brief encounter. She talked about the overall vibe she felt when talking to the famed actress:

When I look in her eye, it was so empty. It's just like, her energy was so disturbing.

Perhaps Yara took Jennifer Aniston saying she's most like Rachel Green than any of her other characters too literally. She's obviously impacted by the negative experience based on her comments. Once again, this is why it's often said never to meet your heroes, because they might just end up disappointing you.

I'm sure openly sharing this story might earn Yara Dufren some ire from the internet, but it's nothing she isn't used to as a castmember on 90 Day Fiancé. She's had to fend off critics who judged her for speaking ill of her husband's job, to suspicions about her overall authenticity as a former reality star in her home country.

All this to say, Yara probably knew she'd get people talking by calling out Jennifer Aniston. Whether it gets a response from the actress, who recently shared her big secrets for working out, remains to be seen. I'd be shocked if Aniston even gets word about this story, but if she does, I only think it benefits the 90 Day Fiancé star and probably secures her a lifelong spot on the franchise.

Catch Yara's past seasons of 90 Day Fiancé over on HBO Max, and maybe watch an episode of Friends as well. Both are great choices for streaming, and there's a lot of other great content to watch for those who are looking for a reason to justify that subscription.