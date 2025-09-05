Just When I Was Getting Used To Outlander Season 8 Being The End, Sam Heughan Praising Caitríona Balfe Has Me In My Feels Again

Like every other Outlander fan under the sun, I’ve had quite a journey with the romantic fantasy/historical drama. It’s made me laugh, made me cry, and delivered so much shock and awe in just a couple of handfuls of its best episodes that I sometimes can’t believe how much has happened to Claire, Jamie and all of their friends and extended family. Seeing as how we’ve known that Outlander Season 8 is going to be the final go-round for a long time now, I had actually gotten used to the fact that this Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan-starring ride was coming to an end. However, now that Heughan’s been out here praising his co-star, I’m all in my feels again.

What Did Outlander’s Sam Heughan Say About Caitríona Balfe Before Season 8 Airs?

Even though we are quickly approaching the end of the 2025 TV schedule, we are still a ways off from the 2026 television debut of Outlander Season 8. So, while we are, technically, still in a Droughtlander (though Outlander: Blood of My Blood is helping by providing a new 1700s time travel story), I’ve been able to adjust to the fact that a series I’ve loved for over a decade will soon no longer bring me new adventures.

During a recent interview with the New York Post, though, Sam Heughan had to go and stir my emotional pot by sweetly talking up his co-star and buddy, Caitríona Balfe. When speaking about being done with their roles as Jamie and Claire since Season 8 wrapped filming nearly a year ago, the Men in Kilts star said:

Caitríona and I are going to be in each other’s lives forever. We are firm friends, and have been through this amazing journey together. I’m just so happy that she’s being really successful and continuing working on some great projects.

Welp, that’s it! Once again, it’s hard to imagine a world where these two aren’t on screen together at least every couple of years. Sassenachs! Whatever shall we do!

I mean, sure. For many years now it’s seemed very apparent that Balfe and Heughan became friends because of the show. From him talking about how she’s “like a sister and best friend,” to her calling him her “work hubby” and them arguing about Heughan refusing to return Balfe’s phone calls, they clearly have a tight bond that we can all hope won’t end just because…sniff, sniff…the show that brought them together does.

Hopefully, they’ll continue to at least share their friendship with fans, and post the odd photo of them at lunch together once in a while. He continued, and noted that they even met up not long ago:

We had lunch recently, in London. Normally those do turn into perhaps the odd margarita or two, but this time I think we were quite well behaved. But yeah, it’s always great to hang out. If we don’t hear from each other for a while, then we’ll catch up.

Awww! I love that for them. Listen, folks, all I can really say is that we better prepare ourselves for the “traditional feels” Outlander's final season will bring, because it’s sure to be an emotional ride that might last well past the end credits rolling for the last time.