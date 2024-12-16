I Did Not Have Pete Davidson Attending Jason Kelce’s Holiday Party On My Bingo Card This Year, But An Insider Revealed What Happened

Pete Davidson has been thinking lately about his celebrity status and how fans and the media have chosen to focus on his love life more than his actual projects. All of that introspection, however, didn’t keep him away from one pretty big holiday party. The Bupkis star attended Jason Kelce’s bash to celebrate the release of his seasonal album A Philly Special Christmas Party, and I certainly did not have this celebrity run-in on my 2024 Bingo card.

The former Saturday Night Live star has been laying low for a while as he waits for his latest movies to hit the 2025 movie calendar , but rumors recently spread that Pete Davidson was in “bad shape” and had returned to rehab. An insider at Jason Kelce’s Philly party disputed those claims regarding the comedian’s state of mind and gave People an idea of what went down, saying:

[He] went with a couple of friends and got onstage with Jason and Eagles’ Jordan Mailata to perform. Pete seems like he’s doing great. …Everyone was having a blast.

I am so curious to know how close Pete Davidson and Jason Kelce are for the Bodies Bodies Bodies actor show up at this particular shindig. Not just showing up, either, but performing with the current and former Eagles offensive linemen. Is it possible they kept in touch after Jason appeared with Travis Kelce on Saturday Night Live ?

Either way, it’s good to hear reports that Pete Davidson is doing well, as he’s had a pretty well-publicized battle with mental illness and substance abuse. Gossip circulated in November that he was seeking help following a breakup with The Bachelor star Maria Georgas (talk about things that weren’t on my Bingo card!) and that he was “not in a good place.”

However, Maria Georgas — who dated the eventual Dancing with the Stars winner Joey Graziadei on Season 28 of The Bachelor — was quick to shut down claims about her and the Meet Cute star. She denied dating Pete Davidson , saying that she was simply friends with his sister. She also rejected the reports about him returning to rehab.

We may not know what exactly led to these conflicting reports, but it sounds like he was having quite the time with the former Philadelphia Eagles center. Pete Davidson’s got loads of famous friends, so it probably shouldn’t be surprising that he’s presumably got Jason Kelce’s number in his phone, considering how much his celebrity has skyrocketed over the past year or so.

Jason Kelce has one of the most popular podcasts, New Heights, with his brother, and he’s been opening himself up to new experiences since retiring from the NFL. Of course at least a little of his burgeoning popularity can be attributed to Travis Kelce’s relationship with Taylor Swift , who were not in attendance at Jason’s holiday fete.

The party was held December 13, which happened to be Taylor Swift’s 35th birthday, and she and Travis Kelce reportedly spent the evening together just the two of them. It’s a shame because we do know the Midnights artist has crossed paths with Pete Davidson before. A few years ago they teamed up to roast “Three Sad Virgins,” aka the SNL comedy trio Please Don’t Destroy.