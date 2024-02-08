‘It Saved My Life’ Real Housewives’ Brandi Glanville On How OnlyFans Account Kept Her Afloat In The Midst Of Caroline Manzo Accusation

The Real Housewives franchise has become a behemoth force in the entertainment industry, with a number of cities airing new episodes in addition to spinoffs like Ultimate Girls Trip. Available with a Peacock subscription, that series is a crossover that sees various Housewives on a trip together, with a mixture of comedy and drama ensuing. The season set in Morocco still hasn't been released, thanks to the investigation and lawsuit involving a conflict between Caroline Manzo and Brandi Glanville. And the latter Housewife explained how her OnlyFans account kept her afloat in the mist of that accusation.

Glanville is one of the most infamous cast members from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, who returned to the Bravo fold on the second season of Ultimate Girls Trip, before being cast in another season that filmed in Morocco. But fans haven't been treated to that season just yet, due to Caroline Manzo's allegations of sexual assault, which Brandi has denied. Denise Richards famously joined OnlyFans, but so did Glanville, and it that money seemingly helped to support her after the Bravo opportunities paused. She addressed this on her podcast Brandi Glanville Unfiltered, offering:

I joined OnlyFans in July [2023] because I didn’t have income from the whole six months, and it saved my life. I thought I was, like, being desperate. And then when I got on it, I was like, 'I’m really feeling my sexual being at 51.'

There you have it. It sounds like Glanville got on OF out of necessity, so she could accrue an income for herself and her family once the offers from Bravo dried up. She finds it powerful nowadays, but joining the social media outlet was as a direct result of the situation between her and Manzo. And that legal conflict is still ongoing at the time of writing this story.

Prior to the Manzo shakeup, it certainly did seem like Brandi was on great terms with the powers that be at Bravo/NBC. She was on the Season 1 cast of The Traitors, but after filming Ultimate Girls Trip, Glanville was noticeably missing from the Traitors reunion. And this lack of income led her to join OnlyFans.

This clearly came as a surprise to Brandi Glanville, who was seemingly getting a second life in the Bravo-verse. Fans really responded to her performance in Season 2 of Ultimate Girls Trip, as well as the great TV that she made during her brief appearance on The Traitors. After she was cast in another RHUGT, some fans were hoping that means she might be returning as a main cast member of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Unfortunately, the Manzo/Glanville situation seems to have put the kibosh on that for now.

It remains to be seen how that legal conflict will shake out, and if their season of Ultimate Girls Trip ever sees the light of day. For now, Brandi's time on Real Housewives is streaming on Peacock. Check out the TV premiere list to plan your next binge watch.