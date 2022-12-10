Resurfaced GMA Clip Shows T.J. Holmes Calling Amy Robach's Former Marriage 'A Love Story Like None Other' Before Romance

The relationship between Good Morning America’s T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach has been put under a magnifying glass since the news about the alleged affair between the two hosts went viral. It’s gained a lot of attention, causing people like CBS' Gayle King to comment on it , and comedians like Steve Martin and Martin Short to roast it . The situation has also caused old clips from GMA to resurface, like one from 2021 where Holmes called Robach’s marriage to Andrew Shue “a love story like none other.”

Earlier this week, following the allegations, a clip from this October went viral where Robach seemed to make a cryptic joke while interviewing Reese Witherspoon, and now an even older clip from GMA has resurfaced. In the video form 2021 Holmes introduced his co-host and her now ex-husband, who were promoting their children’s book, on an episode of GMA , saying:

It’s a love story like none other, you’re about to hear about. This is the part of the show, really we joke, we laugh, we’re having a good time here, but these are absolutely two of my favorite people on the planet. Of course, you all know Amy Robach and her husband here Andrew Shue, who is a dear, dear friend as well.

Following Holmes talking about how his co-host and the Melrose Place star came together after both being divorced, a story played where Robach and Shue explained how they blended their families, and how that experience inspired their children's book Better Together!

Shue has three sons and Robach has two daughters, they discussed the challenges and rewards of blending their families. They also talked about how within five months they were engaged, and after ten months they were married. After many years together, the two broke off the marriage in August, the same month Holmes separated from his wife.

Holmes also said in the 2021 interview that he got to “interview friends,” and continued to chat with Robach and Shue about their relationship. He asked if there was a moment where the couple thought they’d bit off more than they could chew, and the two talked about their different parenting strategies, and how their kids helped make the transition a bit easier. You can check out the full story from GMA that aired in October 2021, here:

The news about their alleged affair came as a shock because the two have both been married to their respective partners for ten years. Although apparently, the two’s romance was an open secret on the GMA set.

As for Holmes's relationship with his ex-wife the allegations about him and Robach caused an old post of his to go viral where he wrote:

And despite my best efforts, she remained married to me the past 10 years. That’s not hyperbole. I’m not being dramatic. I gave her plenty of reasons, excuses, and opportunities to walk her fine ass out the doooooooor.

Following this post coming to light, it was reported that Holmes had allegedly been in another three-year affair with Natasha Singh, who was a GMA producer.

As for the relationship between Holmes and Robach, the two were seen together in November during a romantic getaway in New York, and some reports say the affair may have begun in March while they trained for the New York City Half Marathon together. However other reports claim the couple got together in June when they went to London to cover the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee, others say the couple was not together until August after they separated from their partners.

You can see in this older GMA clip of Robach and Shue that, the ex-couple was really good friends with Holmes, however, now it appears that Robach is romantically involved with her co-anchor.