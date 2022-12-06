GMA3 Host Amy Robach's Cryptic Joke During Reese Witherspoon Interview Goes Viral Amid T.J. Holmes Kerfuffle

The drama that has surrounded GMA3 co-hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes over the past week almost seems scandalous enough to be fictional. The duo were removed from Good Morning America ’s third hour amid widespread rumors that they’d been involved in an affair, after the two were pictured in November on what appeared to be a romantic getaway. Their Upstate New York vacay came just months after they each separated from their spouses, and now, a video has gone viral of Robach making an eyebrow-raising joke during an interview with Reese Witherspoon.

Reese Witherspoon appeared on Good Morning America on October 4, where she spoke with Michael Strahan, George Stephanopoulos and Amy Robach. The conversation turned to the upcoming third season of Witherspoon’s Apple TV+ workplace series The Morning Show, and when the actress asked if the fictional drama ever hit home for the GMA crew, given the similar workplaces, Robach conspiratorially stage-whispered:

We can give you a few more plotlines.

There were laughs all around, as Reese Witherspoon told the host to email her, but Amy Robach’s joke hits different two months later, with rumors now running rampant about an alleged relationship between her and GMA3 co-anchor T.J. Holmes. The Witherspoon clip resurfaced thanks to a Twitter user who reposted the video, which you can watch below:

remember two months ago when amy robach told reese witherspoon on gma that she had ideas for some plot lines for the next season of the morning show…she wasn’t kidding 💀😭 pic.twitter.com/xJl25DI0vWDecember 1, 2022 See more

The dynamics of workplace relationships were a big part of what The Morning Show was about in its first two seasons. While Season 2 focused more on life and work against the backdrop of the pandemic, Season 1 tackled the #MeToo movement. The series opens with Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell) being fired after a sexual misconduct scandal, in which he had affairs with several colleagues, including his on-air co-host Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston).

Amy Robach suggesting the ABC workplace could be fodder for additional stories on the popular Apple TV+ series is quite interesting, given what we know now. Both she and T.J. Holmes were married to their spouses for 12 years before both couples separated in August 2022.

Sources have reported their relationship was an open secret around ABC News, but questions remain as to when the romance might have started. One insider said nothing happened between the couple until after both of their marriages were over, while others report an affair may have started in March or June. T.J. Holmes is also rumored to have been involved in a three-year affair with former GMA producer Natasha Singh around 2017.

Amid all the drama, ABC has temporarily taken Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes off the air, replacing them on GMA3 with Gio Benitez and Stephanie Ramos. ABC News president Kim Godwin said that while the couple had not violated company policy, the kerfuffle had become an “internal and external distraction.”