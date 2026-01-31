Dangit, Rob Gronkowski And Jimmy Fallon Just Ruined My Super Bowl (I Say Only Half-Hyperbolically)

Super Bowl LX is coming to the 2026 TV schedule, and while the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots are busy preparing to face off in the big game for the first time in over a decade, one of the stars of that past game is making his prediction. Rob Gronkowski made his official pick for the Super Bowl, and as a superstitious Patriots fan, I'm afraid he just ruined the game for me.

Rob Gronkowski has appeared on The Tonight Show a few times previously to give his prediction for the winner of the Super Bowl, and as host Jimmy Fallon pointed out, he's been wrong every time. After being presented with the footage of him being wrong, the former athlete took a moment to think about his decision, and gave the following prediction for Super Bowl LX:

Well, I'm going to break the trend of being wrong, and I'm going with the New England Patriots. I will be right this time, and I'm going with the same exact score as when we beat them in Super Bowl XLIX. New England 28, Seattle 24.

I realize Fallon tried to set up Rob Gronkowski here, and he was put in an impossible position. History says that Gronk is always wrong with his Super Bowl predictions, so now would be the perfect time to confront him about that and try to get him to pick against his former team, the New England Patriots, so that his "curse" doesn't impact them.

The thing about Gronk, and most pro athletes turned sports analysts, is that they're loyal to their team. Rob Gronkowski was not about to pick the Seattle Seahawks to win Super Bowl LX, even if he secretly thinks they're gonna blow the Pats out of the water. He may go wildly off script about a lot of other things, but I wasn't surprised when I first saw the clip of what he said:

.@RobGronkowski predicts if the @Seahawks or the @Patriots will win #SuperBowlLX after being wrong three years in a row 🤣 #FallonTonight #SBLX pic.twitter.com/cNZIy2CKfNJanuary 29, 2026

There's plenty of Patriots haters jumping for joy, I'm sure, but I'm over here wishing he would've offered a prediction on whether Cardi B would be in Bad Bunny's halftime Super Bowl show instead. Now I'm going to spend the rest of the week wondering if the former tight end just jinxed my team and sealed the Seattle Seahawks as the Super Bowl LX champions.

Am I crazy? Possibly, especially since I learned about sports superstitions from Bud Light's old football ads using the hit Stevie Wonder song. Since then, I've become the type of person who almost always wears a jersey on game day, and if I don't, and they lose, boy, do I feel terrible about it. All this to say while I'm writing this to be tongue-in-cheek, there is a part of me that truly believes Rob Gronkowski might've jinxed the New England Patriots.

The good news is there is plenty to keep me distracted in the meantime, like hilarious Super Bowl commercials starring Kendall Jenner, and Budweiser's eagle ad that will bring a tear to your eye. Hopefully, those ads mixed with a little of William Shatner hocking ads for Raisin Bran will keep my thoughts off of Rob Gronkowski, and the jinx he just put on my favorite team.

Super Bowl LX kicks off on both NBC and Peacock on Sunday, February 8th. We still have some time before game day officially kicks off, but with each passing hour, I just get more anxious for the big day to arrive.