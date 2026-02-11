Someone Took A Super Bowl Screenshot I Cannot Stop Staring At: ‘What Is Going On Here?’

Super Bowl LX has come and gone amid the 2026 TV schedule, though many are still buzzing about some of the biggest moments from the game. Bad Bunny’s fun halftime show as well as ads related to AI as well as Ben Affleck’s Dunkin collaboration are among the topics being discussed on social media. Unsurprisingly, viewers also captured some screenshots during the big game and posted them online. With that, someone captured a shot I just can’t stop looking at, and people are weighing in with their takes on the context.

What’s The Wild Shot That Was Captured Amid The Super Bowl?

The matchup between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks (who won the game) took place at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clarita, California. Someone could argue that the game itself wasn’t much of a competition, but there were still some interesting sights on the field. One user took to Reddit to question what was going on with a Seahawks staffer who seemed to have an expanded stomach. Check out the photo, which was also posted to X by another user:

Serious question. What is going on with the guy in the grey hoodie? pic.twitter.com/EJqWrPq7TSFebruary 10, 2026

After seeing this image for the first time, I had to ask myself the same question that the previously mentioned Redditor posed: “What is going on here?” I’m tempted to think that anyone who was watching the game on NBC or using a Peacock subscription to stream it probably had a similar reaction. Admittedly, I don’t watch football too often, as I’m more of a basketball fan. So I can honestly say I’ve never seen anything like this when tuning in for a game.

Luckily, for me and anyone else who’s confused, some fans have weighed in on what’s happening. There are some jokes peppered in here and there, but the responses sound reasonable.

How Are Fans Explaining This Confusing SB Pic?

A variety of duties are dished out to staff members of a football team, with some possibly being more unconventional-seeming than others. When discussing the photo of that Seahawks team member on the sidelines, a number of users opined that he was performing a very important task for the sake of the players:

He’s keeping balls for players that they either scored with or intercepted. Basically making a big play in the Super Bowl is a big deal and the players want to keep those balls for life so they have someone hold onto them for the rest of the game. And for anyone wondering they write what play/player the ball is from on them so the guy isn’t mixing anything up down there. - TheDizziestCat

This might be right, maybe those are the K balls (kicker balls). Does anyone know if this is common for keeping the K balls warm? - AggroToad

Definitely footballs. You can see the imprint on his sweatshirt. Warmed up balls are probably most similar to in game balls that have been handled. Increases the elasticity. - Dry_Conversation18

That explanation definitely makes sense for a few reasons. First off, it’s clear that whatever is under the man’s jacket is not actually his gut. Plus, the warmth of a football can indeed make a difference for the players handling it. So, all in all, I’m tempted to believe that this explains the viral photo. Still, as mentioned above, some users had jokes:

That's a good old fashioned american beer gut my friend. - LionelHutz313

This is how most of us look in the midwest... when you gst alittle past the burbs and the sidewalks are gone.. are we not suppose to look this way? - Pretty_Property9155

He put a pillow in his shirt and said "hey, look in pregnant!" I used to do it all the time as a kid, its mad fun. - foughk

Of course, fans had jokes about other details from the Super Bowl that I was surprised were discussed after the fact. For instance, many couldn’t stop talking about the trees that were present on the set for Bad Bunny’s halftime show (which sparked backlash from Donald Trump and more ahead of the game). It honestly never ceases to amaze (and baffle) me what fans might point out during a given SB.

What I’m wondering now is whether that Seattle Seahawks member knows that he’s now become immortalized, thanks to the Internet. Regardless, kudos to him for doing his job and for being part of the NFL team’s latest Super Bowl victory.