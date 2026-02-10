People Are Blaming Drake For 'Curse' On The New England Patriots, But The Rapper Has Evidence He's Not Bad Luck

I think Drake ultimately preferred this year's Super Bowl to last year's, even if it doesn't feel like he came out ahead in 2026 either, at least where gambling is concerned. The rapper publicly posted a million-dollar bet on the New England Patriots to win ahead of the game, and, as everyone who watched knows, no such victory happened. People quickly started bringing up the "Drake Curse," but the rapper has evidence he's not bad luck, as people claim.

Many people criticized Drake on Instagram after he posted his bet slip, noting that his "curse" would almost certainly jinx the team and lead to a Seahawks victory:

Seahawks are officially super bowl champions - Babykeem.memes

Damnnn why they sell you like that 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 - doeboy

😞 Bro whyyyyyyyyy - lifeofphortune

Worst better in sports history - wznagy

While not quite as well-known as the "Kardashian curse," Drake losing large sums of money betting on teams has picked up steam in recent years, even leading to websites that track his losses. Despite that, he's refuted the claim he's cursed in a 2025 video, noting that he was a big Raptors fan when they won the NBA championship:

If there was a Drake curse, Kawhi [Leonard] would have never hit that shot, we would have never beat the Warriors. There is no Drake curse. But it’s funny, though.

The Toronto Raptors' championship run was one of the more notable stories in recent NBA history, and Drake was on the sideline cheering the team on for much of it. For that reason, I'm not sure I can say he's cursed sports teams simply by who he's choosing to bet on, but it does create a funny narrative after the game is over.

Honestly, I'm mainly just impressed that Drake mentioned the Super Bowl in any way, just one year removed from Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime Show. Perhaps this big betting loss was a blessing in disguise, as now, when people search for Drake and the Super Bowl, his feud with the rival rapper won't pop up quite as often on search engines.

As for how upset Drake is about his bet not hitting, that remains to be seen. Losing a million dollars in a bet is nothing to snuff at, though, one doesn't likely doesn't make a bet that large unless they can afford to lose it. Considering his acting fee is enough to match the budget of an independent movie, I'd say he isn't too worried about losing that money.

Fortunately, there has been enough to talk about surrounding Super Bowl LX that not too many people are likely going to focus on Drake losing a small fortune on the New England Patriots. People are too busy talking about Kendall Jenner's ad airing after the halftime show, or Dunkin' killing it once again with a celeb-filled Super Bowl ad. Drake will have to take a backseat to all the other talking points after the big game, though I think he'll be fine with it this time around.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Super Bowl LX is over, but the conversation continues as all the big moments of the night continue to make headlines.