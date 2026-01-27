Budweiser's 2026 Super Bowl Ad Goes Back To The Farm With Another Tear-Jerker Ad I'm Glad I Saw Before The Big Game

The stage is set for Super Bowl LX and, as the New England Patriots will take on the Seattle Seahawks while Bad Bunny takes take the stage for the halftime show. In the meantime, advertisers are already dropping their commercials for the big game. Budweiser is relatively consistent when it comes to dropping sweet ads every year, and I'm glad I saw the company's latest one (before I cried in front of my friends at the SB party).

While Bud Light tends to air goofier ads with catchphrases like "Dilly Dilly" or nods to Game of Thrones, Budweiser has always tried to give a more patriotic down-home vibe. Once again, a Clydesdale is the star once in this 2026 Super Bowl ad and is seen helping a baby eagle reach maturity. Check it out below:

Budweiser | Super Bowl LX Commercial 'American Icons' - YouTube Watch On

It's so goofy and heartwarming at the same time. I'm reminded of that puppy ad from way back when, which, in hindsight, probably would've benefitted from having some Lynyrd Skynyrd playing over it as well. Honestly, the depiction of an unlikely friendship between animals will always make me shed a tear, so this one hit the mark for me in all categories.

More On The Super Bowl (Image credit: Uber) Lots of Haters Mad About The Matthew McConaughey Uber Eats Super Bowl Commercial: 'Holy F--k What An Obnoxious Ad'

The shot of the horse spontaneously gaining wings may not be as funny as the average Bud Light ad with Shane Gillis, but I couldn't help but chuckle at the over-the-top patriotic energy Budweiser gave with that image. I don't even think it was meant to be funny, at least not in the way that other Super Bowl ads will surely try to be this year.

As grateful as I am that I saw the ad early, I've long held the opinion that advertisers should hold their commercial debuts until the airings to save some surprises for the audience. Sure, it's easy enough to avoid these commercials, but there's still the risk of encountering someone at the office water cooler who inadvertently spoils. That week-long gap between the AFC and NFC championships can be a real killer, as it leaves fans with a difficult wait.

Peacock TV: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

Stream Super Bowl LX on Peacock this year! The service costs as little as $7.99 a month, and customers can also pay more for Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus. With those options, enjoy ad-free streams and the option to download titles to watch offline later.

The big game itself is the main event, but it's fair to say the commercials are a close second, sometimes even overshadowing the halftime show. Some of the best commercial catchphrases originate from the big game ads, and others are hilarious misses with horrific imagery, like sight of recording artist Seal as a seal. I don't imagine this Budweiser ad being a miss with viewers, but I'm eager to see how the world responds to it and the company's other TV spots across its various beer brands.

Super Bowl LX will air on Sunday, February 8th, on NBC and live for Peacock subscription holders beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET. Tune in to see a night that I'm sure will be talked about for a while, between the game, the halftime show and other ads dropping that night.