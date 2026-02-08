As Kendall Jenner’s ‘Kardashian Curse’ Ad Drops, Sisters Kylie And Kim Kardashian Found A Way To Get In On The Action

Super Bowl Sunday is here, whether you’re tuning in for Bad Bunny’s halftime show, commercials like Ben Affleck’s new Dunkin ad or the actual game between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots. For the Kardashian-Jenner family, it may be all three. Amongst this year’s Super Bowl commercials, we’ll see Kendall Jenner poking fun at the “Kardashian Curse” and, now, her sisters Kim and Kylie are getting into the action.

Kendall Jenner partnered with Fanatics Sportsbook for a hilarious Super Bowl LX commercial in which she claims to have profited off of the bad luck that supposedly plagues her and her sisters’ athlete boyfriends (remember what happened to Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns in 2022?). The model decided to put her money on the Patriots, which inspired Kim Kardashian to bet on the Seahawks. Her rationale? According to Instagram Stories:

Hear me out…I’m proving the curse ISN’T real because one of us will win🤣

OK, this is an interesting strategy. Kim Kardashian placed a 69-cent bet (because, why not?) on the Seattle Seahawks for a potential $347,222 payout. With Kendall Jenner having bet on the New England Patriots, that theoretically means that regardless of who wins, the Kardashian Curse will be disproven.

Kylie Jenner also threw some skin in the game, placing the same 69-cent bet on the Sam Darnold-led Seahawks and playfully referenced Kim and Kourtney Kardashian’s Dolce & Gabbana feud by writing on Instagram:

Kim traded on the Seahawks. Am I saying I copied her by trading on the Seahawks?

There’s one potential issue with Kim Kardashian’s plan, however. The Kardashian Curse has traditionally been thought to affect those who date the sisters, not just any random team that they support. To my knowledge, the only person who might qualify on that condition is Super Bowl LX halftime performer Bad Bunny, who dated Kendall Jenner off and on in 2023 and 2024.

However, since he’s not an athlete, that’s probably not the “football boyfriend” she laughs about in the commercial, which you can see below:

Bet On Kendall :90 | Fanatics Sportsbook - YouTube Watch On

If New England does lose, Kendall Jenner might not have to shoulder 100% of the blame — Rob Gronkowski may have ruined Patriots fans’ Super Bowls by picking his former team to win it all. The former tight end is historically wrong every year.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Kendall Jenner may be having fun with the Kardashian Curse but, apparently within the Kardashian-Jenner family, it’s not such a laughing matter. Any ill will that has befallen guys like Lamar Odom, Kris Humphries, Reggie Bush, Tristan Thompson and even (non-football player) Pete Davidson has been blamed on the curse.

On a recent episode of her Khloé in Wonder Land podcast, Khloé Kardashian admitted the Kardashian Curse is one rumor that “bothers all of the siblings,” and Kim agreed, “Yeah, that one does.” Perhaps that’s why the SKIMS boss has chosen to bet against her sister and end the curse once and for all!

Tune into NBC, as Super Bowl LX kicks off on the 2026 TV schedule at 6:30 p.m. ET. It will also stream live with a Peacock subscription.