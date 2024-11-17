Rob Lowe Had A Hilarious Response To The Golden Bachelorette Joan Saying She’d Drop Her Fiancé For Him ‘In One Second’

Joan Vassos recently wrapped up her journey as The Golden Bachelorette on the 2024 TV schedule , as she got engaged to Chock Chapple on the season finale. I’m not sure if the topic of celebrity crushes would have come up during their no-bed Fantasy Suite date, but I’m kind of hoping it did after realizing how much she loves Rob Lowe. After joking in an interview that she’d trade in Chapple for Lowe “in one second,” The West Wing star had a pretty hilarious response.

Rob Lowe apparently caught wind of Joan Vassos’ appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where she admitted that her love for the Brat Pack member started long before she fell for the 60-year-old insurance executive from Kansas. This viral TikTok shows both her admission to Kimmel and Lowe’s reaction:

Look, Chock Chapple made no secret about how crazy he is for Joan Vassos, so hopefully he’s not too offended that his fiancée said she’d drop him, “like, in one second” if given a chance with the host of The Floor. From Rob Lowe’s response, it sounds like Chapple really has no need to feel threatened, since the actor seemed less interested in Vassos’ feelings and more intrigued by his own chances of starring on his own season of the reality show. Lowe said:

I could be the Golden Bachelor. That’s better than a Golden Globe! I think.

Whether or not The Golden Bachelor is better than a Golden Globe is a matter of personal opinion. And, while the 60-year-old 9-1-1: Lone Star actor fits the desired age range of the ABC reality spinoff (not to mention how many applications he would bring in), I’d imagine Sheryl Berkoff — Rob Lowe’s wife of 33 years — might not be in favor of her husband taking on such a role.

To his point, though, many Bachelor Nation fans are wondering who will be The Golden Bachelor for Season 2 ? Mark Anderson — the widowed father of The Bachelor Season 28 winner Kelsey — seemed to be a front-runner. However, Charles Ling became a fast fan favorite after he and Jack Lencioni went viral on The Golden Bachelorette premiere, as Ling worked to get closure on his own wife’s death.

Mark Anderson may not be an option anymore, and we can also count out Jonathan Rone and possibly Jordan Heller and Jack Lencioni as well. Anderson appeared to hard-launch a relationship with One Tree Hill actress Barbara Alyn Woods, dressing as Prince Charming for Halloween to her Cinderella. Rone confirmed at the “Men Tell All” that he was dating someone, and Heller recently went on a date with The Golden Bachelor Season 1 runner-up Leslie Fhima.

Jack Lencioni, meanwhile, said on a podcast that he was trying to schedule a date with Gerry Turner’s wedding officiant Susan Noles, and the two were seated together at Joan Vassos’ live finale. Speaking of the “After the Final Rose” audience members, Sandra Mason and Gary Levingston fueled relationship rumors, especially after she posted a pic with him to Instagram and then another a couple of days later from Vassos and Chock Chapple’s engagement party, which took place later that night after the finale:

