There’s A Delightful Rumor Running Around About Adam Levine Returning To The Voice, And Blake Shelton Is Involved

A lot of musicians have come and gone over The Voice’s 25 seasons, but nobody held the job longer than Blake Shelton and Adam Levine. Two of the original coaches of The Voice , they worked alongside each other for 16 seasons, and their rivalry was, for a while, one of the more entertaining aspects of the competition. It makes sense, then, that as the Maroon 5 singer prepares to make a comeback in Season 27, fans are wondering if there’s a chance they’ll be getting the bromance back together. According to rumors, Levine might just be trying to make that happen.

Adam Levine left The Voice ahead of Season 17 with three victories, while Blake Shelton coached through the NBC competition’s 23rd season, racking up nine wins overall. Some of the show’s wildest moments have involved the rocker, so the rumors that he’s already making waves ahead of his 2025 return wouldn’t surprise me. According to a source for Life&Style :

Adam has got some ideas, and he’s not afraid to share them, especially when it comes to his fellow coaches.

The trade suggests that Adam Levine has been giving his opinion on who else would be great in the Big Red Chairs, and he knows longtime fans would love to see him reunite with frenemy Blake Shelton. The insider continued:

Adam would love it if Blake Shelton came back. He knows that their bromance would make headlines again and boost ratings. Adam is definitely stirring the pot!

The man responsible for one of reality TV’s most iconic moments is stirring the pot?! I don’t believe it!

This is all hearsay at this point, but if true, he’s definitely not wrong about the ratings. While fans loved the rivalry between Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson after Adam Levine’s exit, their feud didn’t have the same bite to it, and since Shelton and Clarkson walked away, The Voice has been unsuccessful in developing any real tension between any of its coaches.

Now, whether the “Boys 'Round Here” singer would be into reuniting with Adam Levine is a whole different question. By all accounts, Blake Shelton has no interest in returning to The Voice. Unless …

The cowboy previously said the only way he’d consider making a comeback was if they got the original four coaches back together. Could Adam Levine possibly be trying to pull strings to get Christina Aguilera and CeeLo Green on board with the idea as well?

It’s been over a year since we bid Blake Shelton goodbye in The Voice Season 23 finale, but it’s just so hard not to speculate on a possible comeback. The competition has always had a revolving door for its coaches, and Shelton’s wife Gwen Stefani continues to go in and out as a mentor. If anybody has the pull to bring the country music star back, it’s definitely Levine, so we’ll have to see if his alleged attempts are successful.

In the meantime, though, The Voice will welcome two new coaches for Season 26 — Snoop Dogg and Michael Bublé — who will join Reba McEntire and Gwen Stefani this fall, before Adam Levine makes his big return next year in Season 27. Joining him for the spring 2025 lineup will be Bublé, Kelsea Ballerini and John Legend.

Tune in when The Voice returns at 8 p.m. ET. Monday, September 23, on NBC, with episodes available to stream the next day with a Peacock subscription.