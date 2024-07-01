Who Knew Ryan Seacrest Still Gets Nervous On Stage? What's Apparently Going On With Wheel Of Fortune
Big wheel, big nerves?
With all of the hosting gigs that Ryan Seacrest has held — 20-plus years on American Idol, Live! with Kelly Ripa and the American Top 40 radio show, to name a few — it would be easy to assume he’s found a way to master the nerves that come with such gigs. However, as he prepares to take over as the host of Wheel of Fortune after Pat Sajak bid farewell to fans in the Season 41 finale, Seacrest understands the weight of what lies ahead. So how is he feeling two months ahead of his Wheel of Fortune debut, and what’s he doing to keep the anxiety at bay?
Ryan Seacrest has admitted to feeling the pressure of following in Pat Sajak’s footsteps, as Sajak was one of the best game show hosts of all time and held that position for over four decades. According to an insider for Radar Online, Seacrest is a “bundle of nerves,” but this is also the career trajectory he always wanted for himself. According to the source:
It’s true that Ryan Seacrest is merely a mortal being, and he has to be careful not to overwork, especially with the anxiety that inevitably comes with the start of such a huge new chapter. Back in 2020, Seacrest caused a lot of concern amongst fans when they thought he suffered a stroke during American Idol’s finale. He’s since opened up about the viral health scare, blaming exhaustion and admitting that he had “burnt himself out.”
As he counts down the days to Wheel of Fortune’s Season 42 premiere on the 2024 TV schedule, Ryan Seacrest is reportedly taking every precaution to fight off the stress. The insider said:
A good night’s sleep sure can go a long way in keeping anxiety at bay, and in addition to the things listed above, Ryan Seacrest also consumes herbal teas, the source said, continuing:
It sounds like he’s allegedly doing everything he can do to put himself in the best mental state to lead one of the best game shows on television. It might also help that he’s got Vanna White there to help him learn the ropes, as she’s been around the show for 40 years herself. However, some rumors suggest there’s trouble between her and Ryan Seacrest on the Wheel of Fortune set. That’s all speculation at this point though, as others said the co-hosts appeared to be getting along famously when they filmed promos for the upcoming season.
Time will tell, and hopefully Ryan Seacrest and everyone else involved continues to take care of themselves during what could definitely be a nerve-wracking time of transition for Wheel of Fortune.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.