Sarah Michelle Gellar Shared BTS Pics From The Buffy The Vampire Reboot, And I Love Seeing Her With A Wooden Stake Again

Buffy the Vampire Slayer is a truly iconic supernatural teen drama, and my favorite TV show of all time. The cult classic, which is streaming with a Hulu subscription, is in the midst of a renaissance thanks to the Buffy reboot pilot that's being worked on. Sarah Michelle Gellar recently posted a photo dump from the set, and seeing her with a wooden stake in her hand is warming my nerdy heart.

Oscar-winning Nomadland filmmaker Chloé Zhao is directing the Buffy reboot pilot, and the fandom is hoping that Hulu gives it a full season order. That remains to be seen, but SMG is helping to buoy excitement online thanks to an Instagram post from the set. Check it out below:

Little Miss Likes to Fight is back, and she's armed with her signature weapon for dusting vamps. Obviously this shot with Gellar and Zhao is just the start of this photo dump, but it's a thrilling combination, especially given the prop stakes involved. This will likely only be one of many weapons our hero be using if/when fans get to see new episodes of Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

The comments section is filled with fans excited to see SMG back in her signature role. She's been on a roll with nostalgic roles recently, including her surprise cameo in I Know What You Did Last Summer. Bring on the Sarah Michelle Gellar renaissance!

The first photo is arguably the most exciting, but it's fun to get a peek behind the curtain on what it's been like filming the Buffy reboot pilot. We see her carrying around Buffy action figure molded from her appearance in "End of Days", the penultimate episode of the entire show. To this day I still think Buffy's series finale is one of the best in TV history.

Fans are trying to dissect every frame from this post, in hopes of discerning the story of the pilot. The sixth slide shows what looks like a beach or dessert location, with one fan theorizing:

Hmmmmm possibly re visiting the place of the 1st slayer? That desert looks very familiar ha ha

Honestly, this might be legit. While I'm not saying I recognize the desert, it would make sense if Buffy brought her new protégée to communicate with the First Slayer in the reboot. She did this journey herself back in Season 5, as did the Potentials in Season 7. Hardcore stand will recall the First Slayer first debuted via dreams in the Season 4 finale "Restless".

Of course, this is just one fan theory. But the fact that folks are already trying to figure out what's happening via these cryptic photos shows that there's interest in the pilot presentation. Let's just hope that a season is ordered and we actually get to see what Gellar and Zhao worked on.

The biggest question surrounding the possible Buffy reboot is if/when other legacy characters will join the title character. There are a few popular choices, chief among them being Alyson Hannigan's Willow. And since Giles was always offering wisdom, many fans also want to see Anthony Stewart Heart return to that role. Unfortunately, Michelle Trachtenberg's death means we won't be seeing the Summers sisters together.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer is streaming now on Hulu, which will be the home of the reboot if its gets ordered. Fingers (and stakes) crossed that the streamer makes that announcement.