‘Let Me Be Clear’: The Warning Savannah Chrisley Issued To The View’s Panelists Ahead Of Her Co-Hosting Stint
This should be interesting!
Several guest hosts will step in for Alyssa Farah Griffin on The View when she goes on maternity leave next week, and I have to admit I was a little surprised to see Savannah Chrisley’s name among them. The View hasn’t exactly been complimentary of her parents Todd and Julie, who spent time in prison for tax evasion before being pardoned by Donald Trump. To that end, Savannah has issued a warning to her fellow panelists that she hasn’t forgotten what they said.
Savannah Chrisley’s Warning To The View Co-Hosts
Savannah Chrisley, who came to fame with her family on the reality show Chrisley Knows Best, shared that she’ll be the first guest co-host joining Whoopi Goldberg and the others next week on The View, which airs weekdays on the 2026 TV schedule. As a vocal Trump supporter, Chrisley expects to face opposing political opinions, and she wrote on X that she welcomes the debates to come, writing:
However, given what some of the co-hosts have said about her parents amid their legal issues, they might want to be prepared to defend their statements to Savannah’s face, as she continued:
Savannah Chrisley has staunchly supported her parents since the conviction in 2022, blaming the government for their legal woes and saying the justice system failed them. While supporting Trump at the 2024 Republican National Convention, she said Todd and Julie Chrisley were “persecuted” by the justice system, and it seems some of The View co-hosts weren’t impressed when the Chrisleys’ White House connections led to the presidential pardons.
What The View Hosts Have Said About The Chrisleys
On The View’s May 28, 2025, episode, Joy Behar expressed disappointment in the president seemingly letting Todd Chrisley and his wife “off the hook” — according to Behar — because of his fame and wealth. She said:
Ana Navarro chimed in as well, after Whoopi Goldberg wondered if Americans are numb to this kind of thing, or if people were going to have a problem with it. Navarro said:
Savannah Chrisley has fought against accusations that she bought her parents’ pardon (or that she “slept with someone” for it), so I’d guess that’s something that’s likely to come up during Chrisley’s guest spot.
Todd and Julie Chrisley’s pardon wasn't the only thing that got The View talking about the reality TV family, though. Back in 2022, Joy Behar referred to the Chrisley Knows Best stars as “idiots” during a rant about Trump, saying (per Decider):
It will be interesting to see how Savannah Chrisley’s time on The View goes, especially given the shocking discrepancy between liberal and conservative voices on the show and how right-leaning celebrities like Cheryl Hines have had upsetting experiences. Tune in at 11 a.m. ET Tuesday, February 17, on ABC to see Chrisley take a seat at the table.
