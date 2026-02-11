‘Let Me Be Clear’: The Warning Savannah Chrisley Issued To The View’s Panelists Ahead Of Her Co-Hosting Stint

Several guest hosts will step in for Alyssa Farah Griffin on The View when she goes on maternity leave next week, and I have to admit I was a little surprised to see Savannah Chrisley’s name among them. The View hasn’t exactly been complimentary of her parents Todd and Julie, who spent time in prison for tax evasion before being pardoned by Donald Trump. To that end, Savannah has issued a warning to her fellow panelists that she hasn’t forgotten what they said.

Savannah Chrisley’s Warning To The View Co-Hosts

Savannah Chrisley, who came to fame with her family on the reality show Chrisley Knows Best, shared that she’ll be the first guest co-host joining Whoopi Goldberg and the others next week on The View, which airs weekdays on the 2026 TV schedule. As a vocal Trump supporter, Chrisley expects to face opposing political opinions, and she wrote on X that she welcomes the debates to come, writing:

I’ll be co-hosting [The View] the week of Feb 16th! I believe in sitting at tables with people who disagree with you and refusing to shrink your values to make others comfortable. I stand on faith, family, and freedom. I hope this week opens the door to more unity and less division.

However, given what some of the co-hosts have said about her parents amid their legal issues, they might want to be prepared to defend their statements to Savannah’s face, as she continued:

But let me be clear: I have not forgotten the public bashing of my family by some of these same voices. Grace does not require amnesia.

Savannah Chrisley has staunchly supported her parents since the conviction in 2022, blaming the government for their legal woes and saying the justice system failed them. While supporting Trump at the 2024 Republican National Convention, she said Todd and Julie Chrisley were “persecuted” by the justice system, and it seems some of The View co-hosts weren’t impressed when the Chrisleys’ White House connections led to the presidential pardons.

What The View Hosts Have Said About The Chrisleys

On The View’s May 28, 2025, episode, Joy Behar expressed disappointment in the president seemingly letting Todd Chrisley and his wife “off the hook” — according to Behar — because of his fame and wealth. She said:

According to this administration, if you are a reality star with a lot of money and a tax cheat and you commit fraud, then that’s good, we’re gonna give you a pardon. But poor people on Medicaid or food stamps, according to this administration, those are the real moochers in the country. … Somebody like this guy, Chrisley, whatever his name is — I’ve never seen the show, I’d only seen clips where he’s running around being rich — he gets let off the hook.

Ana Navarro chimed in as well, after Whoopi Goldberg wondered if Americans are numb to this kind of thing, or if people were going to have a problem with it. Navarro said:

I sure as hell do. I think one of the things we as Americans have to do is not normalize this and not get accustomed to this and not allow this to continue to happen, because this is not normal, this is not honest, this is not ethical. Basically there’s a huge ‘For Sale’ sign on the lawn of the White House, and if you are a supporter, if you are a donor, then you can buy pardons.

Savannah Chrisley has fought against accusations that she bought her parents’ pardon (or that she “slept with someone” for it), so I’d guess that’s something that’s likely to come up during Chrisley’s guest spot.

Todd and Julie Chrisley’s pardon wasn't the only thing that got The View talking about the reality TV family, though. Back in 2022, Joy Behar referred to the Chrisley Knows Best stars as “idiots” during a rant about Trump, saying (per Decider):

He’s behind this insurrection, he doesn’t pay his taxes, he steals documents and takes them to Mar-a-Lago, nuclear codes. He’s walking free, running for president, and these two idiots are going to prison. What is that? I don’t get that.

It will be interesting to see how Savannah Chrisley’s time on The View goes, especially given the shocking discrepancy between liberal and conservative voices on the show and how right-leaning celebrities like Cheryl Hines have had upsetting experiences. Tune in at 11 a.m. ET Tuesday, February 17, on ABC to see Chrisley take a seat at the table.