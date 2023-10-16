How Selena Gomez And Francia Raisa Are Nodding Back To Their Formerly Alleged Feud

By the looks of things, it’s all love between Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa. They reportedly weren’t getting along for years after passing comments in the media. And Raisa even unfollowed Gomez on Instagram, which fans took as a sign of distance being created between the two. This disappointed many, as their previous closeness was so strong. Raisa even donated a kidney to Gomez after complications from the singer’s lupus. Now it seems like the love has been reestablished, and the duo shared an adorable photo together with a hilarious reference to their feud.

Raisa took to Instagram to share a photo of the two actresses in a bowling alley wearing shirts that read “No Beef Just Salsa,” which is seemingly a nod to their reported “beef.” Gomez hinted in the comments that something was coming soon from the Hulu star, suggesting that fans would also be able to purchase the shirts. They look adorable on their girls' day out, and the shirts are also super cute. You can see the photo below:

I’m so happy to see that these two squashed whatever beef they may have had, because their bond is beyond special. The kidney donation resulted in a difficult recovery process for Raisa, which she went through to do something so important for her friend. Thankfully the love and bond has been restored, and the drama is over. Gomez previously cemented this reconciliation when she posted a photo in July with the How I Met Your Father star for her birthday, expressing her love for her friend in the caption. They are clearly better together, and fans couldn't be more excited for this teased collaboration.

While we can all be happy that their friendship endured the storm, it was seemingly a long process. Their feud allegedly began when Gomez told Rolling Stone that her only friend in the industry was Taylor Swift. The comment seemingly rubbed Raisa the wrong way as she also works in Gomez’s industry as an actress. In response, she commented “interesting” under a social media post by E! who highlighted Gomez’s comments. The fallout was intense, and Raisa received intense and brutal hate from supporters of the Wizards of Waverly Place alum. This went on for a while, and Raisa was dodging questions about Gomez as recently as May of 2023.

Even throughout the drama, Gomez had nothing but nice things to say about Raisa, and highlighted how important that relationship was to her in the AppleTV+ docuseries Dear…. It was possibly this grace that brought this duo back together. It’s no fun fighting with friends, especially with besties as close as these too. However now that they’ve made up, they are finding humor in their previous disagreements. It’s an adorable way to move on, marking a new era in their friendship.

Selena Gomez fans can see the star on the latest season of Only Murders in the Building, which is streaming now for Hulu subscribers. You can also check out Francia Raisa in How I Met Your Father, which is also streaming on the platform. For more information on what else the streamer has in store, make sure to consult our feature on the best Hulu original TV shows to watch right now.