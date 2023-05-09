Selena Gomez's Kidney Donor Francia Raisa Reveals The Horrible Things Fans Have Said About Ripping Out Her 'Other Kidney'

Selena Gomez has taken to social media a number of times in the past to talk about how “ words matter ” and to discourage bullying from her fans. This has particularly been the case in her supposed feud with Hailey Bieber, who revealed recently that her mental health has been suffering amid death threats from Gomez’s fans . Now, it seems they’ve found an additional target, as actress Francia Raisa — who famously donated her kidney to Gomez in 2017 — has opened up about the truly awful things Selena stans have said to her, including threats to rip out her other kidney.

The hate being slung at the How I Met Your Father actress started after she dodged questions about her alleged feud with Selena Gomez . Francia Raisa previously unfollowed the “Lose You to Love Me” singer after she said in a November interview that Taylor Swift was her only friend in the industry. While Raisa refused to speak on the nature of their current relationship, Gomez’s fans had a pretty over-the-top response. In fact, the grown-ish actress told TMZ that one of the worst comments she’s received has been:

I hope someone goes up your pussy and rips out your other kidney you fucking whore.

Internet trolling is one thing, but that comment seems more than a little extreme, and it’s apparently having an effect on the actress' mental health, TMZ reports. Raisa further said that the bullying doesn’t make sense coming from those who claim to be Gomez fans, because the Only Murders in the Building star is a big advocate against such behavior.

However, this seems to be par for the course when it comes to her fanbase. The singer’s followers went after Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber following Eyebrowgate — in which the two appeared to be making fun of Selena Gomez’s eyebrows — despite Kim Kardashian ’s little sister assuring people that she would throw “no shade towards selena ever” and the former Disney star agreeing and declaring herself a “fan of Kylie.”

The negativity toward Hailey Bieber continued, even after the two seemingly made up , as trolls berated the self-proclaimed “nepo baby” on her Instagram, chanted “Fuck Hailey” during her husband Justin Bieber’s Rolling Loud performance and resurfaced old posts that showed the model’s apparent obsession with “Jelena,” when her husband was still dating the Monte Carlo alum.

In Francia Raisa’s case, she literally said nothing about her longtime friend to spur the recent negativity, refusing to even acknowledge the questions about whether they still talk or if she would follow the Wizards of Waverly Place alum again. And though her non-answers were likely an indication that all is not well between her and Selena Gomez, the actress had nothing but kind words for Raisa on the Apple TV+’s Dear… episode that aired in March, in which she said, “I will never ever, ever be more in debt to a person than Francia.”

With Francia Raisa now being affected mentally by the trolls, we’ll have to see if this prompts her old friend to speak out again about her fans' hateful messages.