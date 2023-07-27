Selena Gomez And Her Friend/Kidney Donor Seemingly Squashed The Beef With Latest Viral Post

It seems like all is well in the world, as Selena Gomez posted a sweet message to her friend and kidney donor Francia Raísa for her birthday. After the two actresses had an alleged fallout last year when the Only Murders in the Building star didn’t name the How I Met Your Father star as one of her friends “in the industry,” it seemed like things were rocky. However, following Gomez’s latest Instagram post celebrating Raísa’s 35th birthday, it seems like the beef has been squashed between the two.

To celebrate Francia Raísa and her birthday, Gomez took to Instagram to upload a carousel of adorable images of the two. The three photos feature the two women looking adorable and posing together. Check it out:

In the caption, Gomez wrote a loving message to her pal, saying:

Happiest of birthdays to this special human being. No matter where life takes us, I love you. ❤️

Overall, the love is there, and it seems like the two are on great terms.

This post comes months after Gomez made comments in a Rolling Stone article that claimed her “only friend in the industry” is Taylor Swift. This seemed to spark a fallout between the actress and Raísa as she commented on a post about the Swift quote with a simple “Interesting.” Following this, the kidney donor reportedly unfollowed her friend on Instagram.

However, now, with this latest Instagram post, it’s clear that Selena Gomez is thankful for her friendship, and Raísa showed her love by liking it.

Over the years, it’s become obvious how important these two actresses are to each other, and how much Gomez’s kidney transplant impacted their relationship. In the original post announcing the surgery, she thanked the HIMYF star by writing about how “she gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me.”

Following the surgery, Gomez wrote about how she had a new “sense of gratitude” for herself, and how she was very “grateful” for who she is. However, there have also been challenges. Raísa revealed how hard her life was after the procedure because it felt like she had lost something her “ body didn’t need to lose.” Then, this spring, the Grown-ish star opened up about the challenges of the situation again, saying fans have made mean comments about ripping out her “other kidney.”

Raísa noted that her friend recovered faster than her too. Although, the actress also explained that after the surgery it really felt like Gomez became an “extension” of her family.