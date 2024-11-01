Selena Gomez Went Full Vanna White In A Sparkly Dress To Cast Her Vote (Rather Than Turn Letters), And It's A Mood
I'm so doing this.
Election Day is approaching, and as we all prepare to do our American duty by casting our ballot, many are choosing to just get it out of the way by voting early. That’s the road Selena Gomez took, at least, and I’m willing to bet she was one of the best-dressed people to drop their envelope into the ballot box. I couldn’t ignore the strong Vanna White vibes, as the actress sported a sparkly red dress to complete her task.
Selena Gomez was a whole mood when she took a detour on her way to an event for Wizards Beyond Waverly Place — which premiered October 29 on the 2024 TV schedule — to drop off her ballot. Forget the fact that she was glammed up for the premiere of the spinoff of her beloved 2000s show, Gomez jogged down the sidewalk in her red pumps and cheerfully cast her vote. She documented the scene on TikTok, too, so check it out:
I love that Selena Gomez appeared to wave to the people running the nearby food truck, and I wish so badly that I could know what they were thinking when they saw the actress and pop star running to the polls in full formalwear.
I’m not sure Vanna White has ever had to do much running in the gorgeous Wheel of Fortune gowns we see her in every weeknight, but Selena Gomez was still giving vibes of the iconic game show co-host, especially when she proudly displayed the “I Voted” sticker on her handbag.
Following the brief layover to perform her patriotic duties, Selena Gomez continued her trek to the premiere event for the spinoff Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, which was held October 28 at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood. While the crowd there wasn’t the first to see her to-die-for crimson gown — shout out again to the food truck employees — Gomez still dropped jaws in the custom Rodarte dress (per Harper's Bazaar).
Crimson sequins covered the strapless gown, which featured a structured 3D neckline and flared at the hips. More sequins poured down the asymmetrical skirt, which fell below the knee and featured a slit up to the actress’ left thigh. Selena Gomez wore her shoulder-length hair straight and went without jewelry, save for the multiple rings on her fingers (but, alas, no engagement ring from boyfriend Benny Blanco). The pumps that she took a jog in earlier that day were ruby red also, with a pointed toe.
At the event, Selena Gomez reunited with her Wizards at Waverly Place co-star David Henrie. Both she and her on-screen brother serve as executive producers of the spinoff, with Henrie also reprising his character as a series regular. Gomez will reportedly guest star in multiple episodes. Two episodes a week will air on the Disney Channel at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesdays, but those who have a Disney+ subscription can stream the first eight episodes now.
Selena Gomez has been thrilled about the reboot, and I have to imagine her excitement for the premiere played into her cheerful voting video. Also, getting all dressed up can make the most mundane of chores more fun sometimes, and I would absolutely love to see more sparkly ensembles come Election Day. Gomez has thrown down the gauntlet, Vanna White. What will you be wearing to the polls?
