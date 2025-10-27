The Cincinnati Bengals And Cleveland Browns Are Feuding Over Andy Richter On Dancing With The Stars, And (Of Course) He Responded

Another week of Dancing with the Stars is here amid the 2025 TV schedule, and one of the questions on viewers' minds is whether Andy Richter will survive another week on the program. He's been the underdog of the season but, with Wicked Night officially serving as the halfway point of Season 34, even NFL teams are starting to give official takes on whether he should stay or go. And Richter himself has since weighed in.

Ohio's two professional football teams, the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns, are at odds about whether Richter should remain on Dancing with the Stars. On TikTok, the Bengals shared their gratitude over Andy making it out of "Wicked Night,", while Pentatonix singer Scott Hoying was sent home instead:

Richter had the lower score than Hoying that night, but it seems like his hilarious rehearsal videos and wholesome wish to become a better dancer is paying off. So far, he's made it much further than less talented dancers in previous seasons, but just how much longer will DWTS fans allow him to stay in the season?

Enter the Cleveland Browns, who are in the camp of folks who believe "enough is enough," and it's time for Andy Richter and Emma Slater to end their run on Season 34. They illustrated their thoughts on the matter, showing their response to the notion of being sent home soon:

It's hilarious that these two teams are feuding about this, especially since the Tonight Show alum isn't even from Ohio. Even so, Andy Richter spoke out in a video posted by Emma Slater when she asked for his take on it:

I knew it was a matter of time...The comments [on the Browns post] are great. Somebody said like, 'The Browns are 2-5 and Andy's 6-0.' [shrugs]

Outside of Lauren Jauregui's exit, I can't say any Dancing with the Stars dismissal has been entirely shocking this season. That said, I think it'll only take one more surprise elimination for the voters to sour on keeping Andy Richter around if he doesn't show some drastic improvement. He scored his first batch of 7's last week, but he was well below the rest of the pack and those at the top of the leaderboard.

Still, DWTS is a popularity contest, so it isn't all about dancing ability. That said, there are some very popular stars in the mix and, with people calling for Robert Irwin to take his dancing talents elsewhere after the show, I don't think Richter will outlast him. The same goes for many others, as even less seasoned dancers like Danielle Fishel have their TV show notoriety to fall back on. As for Ritcher, it's going to be an uphill battle for him each week to stay on the show, so he's going to need to give it all he has.

Dancing with the Stars continues on ABC on Tuesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Fans can also watch the show with a YouTube TV subscription. It's wild to think we're already halfway through the season, and that much closer to crowning the latest winner of the coveted mirrorball trophy! I'll also be eager to see how the Bengals and Browns react to whatever outcome occurs.