A Dog Dressed As Taylor Swift’s Engagement Ring For Halloween, And Then Travis Kelce Saw It

Lots of times, the best Halloween costumes find a way to reflect current events and pop culture trends in a witty way, and as far as celebrity headlines go, arguably, few things this year have been bigger than Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce getting engaged. I’m expecting to see quite a few couples costumes this All Hallows’ Eve, but one fan went in a different direction. They dressed their dog up as Swift’s ginormous engagement ring, and yes, Kelce has seen the pup.

A TikTok video taken at a dog parade shows one canine participant sporting a beige sweater with a gold band wrapped around its long body, with a large, sparkling “diamond” on its back. The kicker, though, is the fingernail that covers the dog’s head like a visor. See for yourself:

There were quite a few amazing costumes in that video, but shouting out Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship like that really does take the cake. You know who else thinks so? the tight en himself, as the pup’s getup made its way to his and Jason Kelce’s podcast.

The brothers had asked fans to send in their New Heights-themed Halloween costumes, and it sounds like they say “I do” to this nod to Travis’ proposal. Their reaction:

Jason: That's adorable, that's a fucking great costume.

Travis: That's a good costume.

Jason: That's a ten out of ten. Dog costumes in general are awesome; that is amazing.

Travis: Hilarious.

They seemed thoroughly impressed, and I’m really happy that Jason Kelce brought attention to what I think is the best part of the whole ensemble, as he said:

I love the fingernail.

This costume undoubtedly cost only a fraction of what Travis Kelce spent on Taylor Swift’s actual engagement ring, but I daresay the model sporting the impressive costume is priceless.

Being the inspiration for a Halloween costume is nothing new to Travis Kelce. It’s been this way for at least the past two years, with the tight end even being asked at a Chiefs press conference for pointers on achieving the perfect look (it’s all in the mustache, if you ask me).

His fiancée is a bit of a muse herself, with Swifties taking their cue from several looks from the Eras Tour as their Halloween costumes. While Taylor Swift’s upcoming docuseries and final concert movie won’t be out in time for this year’s trick-or-treating — The End of an Era hits the 2025 TV schedule on December 12, streaming with a Disney+ subscription — perhaps we’ll see some looks from The Tortured Poets Department set next year.

Bonus if those costumes come as pet form — just imagine the puns! “The Goodest Boy Who Ever Lived.” “Fresh Out the Kennel.” “The Tortured Pets Department.” “My Dog Only Breaks His Favorite Chew Toys.” OK, I’ll stop, but you understand the assignment.

I’m looking forward to seeing what other costumes await us this season, including how many couples will be keeping it 100 as Travis and Taylor.