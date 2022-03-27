Shaq Weighs In On Kanye West And Pete Davidson Beef As Well As The SNL Star Branding Kim’s Name On His Chest

It is readily apparent at this point in time that Kanye West doesn’t like Kim Kardashian’s new boyfriend, Pete Davidson. He’s said as much in a diss track, diss music video and frequently on his Instagram account for several weeks. Everyone and their mother seems to have an opinion on the public situation as well, including Shaquille O’Neal. The former NBA player once joked about Ye becoming next door neighbors with his ex-wife and, now, he’s weighing in on both the rapper/Pete Davidson major beef of late and the SNL star branding Kim’s name on his chest.

Shaq Pivots His Stance Slightly On Kanye West

On the latest episode of The Big Podcast with Shaq, the group discussed the alleged leaked text messages from Pete Davidson to Kanye West. Not only did the comedian reportedly tell West to “grow the fuck up,” but he also shared a shirtless pic of himself, taunting that he was “in bed with your wife.” In the past, Shaq had said he didn’t feel sorry for West’s woes because he in fact “started it” on social media. However, following the recent bedroom admission, the sports analyst called Davidson downright “cold,” saying:

When you put your personal stuff on social media, you want attention. I kind of have to agree with that. Pete’s a monster. Kanye said, ‘Watcha doing,’ [Pete] said, ‘I’m in bed with your wife.’ Ooooh boy. Boy, boy, boy. In bed wit your wife. … Was that fighting words or is that penitentiary words? I’m just asking.

To be fair, Shaquille O’Neal’s co-hosts provided some defense for the Suicide Squad star. Spice Adams noted how, technically, the 28-year-old hasn’t publicly responded to anything amidst Ye's online tirades about him and that no one could really blame him if he did send those private text messages. Likewise, Nischelle Turner pointed out that Kim Kardashian doesn’t need to tolerate her ex anymore because she left him. And as for the comic, Williams continued that he had to “cut” the rapper to where he “couldn’t come back” from.

Pete Davidson’s Kim Branding Addressed By Shaq And Company

On a more lighthearted note, Nischelle Turner brought up how Pete Davidson branded Kim’s name on his chest – as we like to say – Yellowstone-style. Clearly, he’s more dedicated to the former Keeping Up with the Kardashians star than most men are to their ladies. When Shaq was asked if he would do the same for a partner, the all-star center pretended like he didn’t hear the question. Yet when it was turned over to Spice, the Diesel finally fessed up:

Spice: I wouldn’t want AC to do that [brand herself] for me and I in turn don’t want to do that, know what I’m saying?

Shaq: Great answer, Spice. That right there was the MMA. The Married Man Answer. … The answer’s no, [to branding] Nischelle.

Kim Kardashian might not be wife-ing up Pete Davidson just yet, but his mom reportedly thinks the reality star might just be pregnant again one day soon. Surely, Kanye West would have a field day if that were the case. Although, after West’s recent Insta suspension (which remains inactive) and his Grammy performance ban, he might be trying a quieter approach in the coming weeks like how Shaq would prefer.

If not, though, we might just be in for something chaotic come April 4 at the 64th Annual Grammys where Ye is up for a couple awards. Tune into CBS on the day at 8 p.m. EST as part of the 2022 TV schedule!