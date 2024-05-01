As Romance Rumors Swirl, Sofía Vergara Talks Dating In The Public Eye And Why She Was Honest About Not Wanting More Kids With Joe Manganiello
Sofía Vergara opens up about her love life.
Following Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello's divorce after seven years of marriage, there’s been more attention on the two’s dating lives. There’s been speculation about how the America’s Got Talent judge feels about the Magic Mike star dating again. We’ve heard reports about Vergara starting to date again. Plus, there have been many rumors about the two’s split and what caused it. Now, the actress is opening up about all this going on in the public eye, and why she was honest about not wanting more kids with her ex-husband.
Sofía Vergara Gets Real About Dating In The Public Eye
While chatting with People about both her personal and professional life, Vergara got real about the majority of it being public. When asked point blank what “the most challenging thing about dating in the public eye” is, the actress didn’t hold back as she said:
As many actors and public figures know, attention comes with the gig. Overall, Vergara seems to be handling all this in stride. While a divorce is never easy, the former couple’s was reportedly not contentious, and the actress “knew” it would play out publically.
Now, she seems to living her best life as she's rumored to be dating Justin Saliman, an orthopedic surgeon and the founder of OutcomeMD, per Today. Plus, she’s also opening up about what she’s looking for in a partner, what deal breakers she has, and they reasons why she doesn’t want more kids.
Sofía Vergara Opens Up About Not Wanting More Kids
Along with candidly discussing dating in public, Sofía Vergara also opened up about “deal-breakers” in a new relationship. When asked what they were, she responded with:
Later in the story, the Modern Family alum spoke about her marriage with Joe Manganiello – which ended over “irreconcilable differences” per divorce paperwork – and how their opinions on having kids caused a rift (among other things) in their relationship. Speaking about why she didn’t want more children, Vergara said:
Vergara shares one kid, Manlo, with her ex-husband Joe Gonzalez, and he’s 32 years old now. Based on these quotes, she loves being a mother, however, she’s at a point in her life where she doesn’t want more kids.
The 51-year-old actress continued, saying that while she respects women who want kids when they’re older. However, raising a baby at this point in her life is not what she wants. Speaking about why, Vergara said:
She makes a fair point, and overall, she seems to be living her life exactly how she wants to and giving it 100%.
As we learn more about Sofía Vergara’s life and get more updates from her, we’ll keep you posted. In the meantime, keep an eye on the 2024 TV schedule so you don’t miss her on America’s Got Talent this summer, and make sure to check out her latest show Griselda with a Netflix subscription.
