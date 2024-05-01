As Romance Rumors Swirl, Sofía Vergara Talks Dating In The Public Eye And Why She Was Honest About Not Wanting More Kids With Joe Manganiello

Following Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello's divorce after seven years of marriage, there’s been more attention on the two’s dating lives. There’s been speculation about how the America’s Got Talent judge feels about the Magic Mike star dating again . We’ve heard reports about Vergara starting to date again . Plus, there have been many rumors about the two’s split and what caused it. Now, the actress is opening up about all this going on in the public eye, and why she was honest about not wanting more kids with her ex-husband.

Sofía Vergara Gets Real About Dating In The Public Eye

While chatting with People about both her personal and professional life, Vergara got real about the majority of it being public. When asked point blank what “the most challenging thing about dating in the public eye” is, the actress didn’t hold back as she said:

I mean, everything. Because everything gets so exaggerated. Everything sometimes gets not interpreted the right way. So life is already hard. Having relationships is hard. Problems are hard. And then to see it out there and be completely changed, you want to be like, ‘What is going on?’ But you just get used to it. It comes with being famous, so you can’t complain that much.

As many actors and public figures know, attention comes with the gig. Overall, Vergara seems to be handling all this in stride. While a divorce is never easy, the former couple’s was reportedly not contentious, and the actress “knew” it would play out publically .

Now, she seems to living her best life as she's rumored to be dating Justin Saliman, an orthopedic surgeon and the founder of OutcomeMD, per Today. Plus, she’s also opening up about what she’s looking for in a partner, what deal breakers she has, and they reasons why she doesn’t want more kids.

Sofía Vergara Opens Up About Not Wanting More Kids

Along with candidly discussing dating in public, Sofía Vergara also opened up about “deal-breakers” in a new relationship. When asked what they were, she responded with:

No more kids.

Later in the story, the Modern Family alum spoke about her marriage with Joe Manganiello – which ended over “irreconcilable differences” per divorce paperwork – and how their opinions on having kids caused a rift (among other things) in their relationship. Speaking about why she didn’t want more children, Vergara said:

There’s things in life that might sound like good ideas, but they’re not. I was a mother already. I know what it means to be a good mother or to try to be the best mother that you can, and that takes a lot of sacrifices, takes a lot of energy.

Vergara shares one kid, Manlo, with her ex-husband Joe Gonzalez, and he’s 32 years old now. Based on these quotes, she loves being a mother, however, she’s at a point in her life where she doesn’t want more kids.

The 51-year-old actress continued, saying that while she respects women who want kids when they’re older. However, raising a baby at this point in her life is not what she wants. Speaking about why, Vergara said:

I totally respect where anyone wants to be a mom after 50. I didn’t think because of my career, the way I live my life, the way my marriage was, that it was fair to bring a kid to this world, and I’m not going to be able to give 100 percent.

She makes a fair point, and overall, she seems to be living her life exactly how she wants to and giving it 100%.