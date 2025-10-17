Kevin Federline Insists ‘Money’ Isn’t At The Root Of His New Britney Spears Book After Singer’s Response

Britney Spears is the undisputed Princess of Pop, and has made countless headlines over her decades of fame. In recent years there's been a ton of chatter about Spears' controversial conservatorship, as well as her divorce from Sam Asghari. But another one of her exes has been making some allegations about her: Kevin Federline. And now the former dancer has responded to claims he's trying to make money off of Spears.

An excerpt from Federline's book You Thought You Knew recently went viral, where he claims Britney Spears wielded a knife around the house and scared their kids. After her reps claimed he was trying to profit off of her after no longer having to pay child support, K Fed offered his perspective to Us Weekly Magazine. As he told the outlet:

Money’s not the root of this thing. I feel like, if she has the right to tell her story, why don’t I?

Of course, this is a reference to Britney's bombshell memoir titled The Woman in Me, which peeled back the curtain on her conservatorship and various romantic relationships. That includes her marriage to Federline, and per his comments, he's just trying to tell his story with her forthcoming book.

While Spears went viral for dancing with knives, the early excerpt from Federline's book about her wielding a knife made it seem like she scared her children. In the same interview, Federline was asked if he was "upset" reading Britney's memoir. He responded with:

I wouldn’t say upset. Everybody’s entitled to their point of view. Her perspective is what it is, and I have my perspective, and I feel that I’m entitled to that as well.

With Federline already going viral for the way he wrote about the "Toxic" singer, I have to assume that a ton of eyes are going to be on You Thought You Knew once it hits shelves in a few days. Smart money says the knife anecdote isn't the only excerpt about Britney that's going to make its rounds online.

As previously mentioned, Britney's reps issued a statement when Federline's bit about her wielding a knife around the house started going viral. It took aim at his intentions behind the book, claiming:

With news from Kevin’s book breaking, once again he and others are profiting off her, and sadly it comes after child support has ended with Kevin. All she cares about are her kids, Sean Preston and Jayden James, and their well-being during this sensationalism. She detailed her journey in her memoir.

For years Federline and Spears clashed over child support, with the former backup dancer asking for more money. But now that their children are grown, with Jayden and Sean at 19 and 20 years old respectively. And per the "Everytime" singer's camp, her ex's book is just another way to profit off of her mega fame.

We'll just have to see what bombshells come from You Thought You Knew when it arrives October 21st, and how Britney Spears responds to chapters about her.