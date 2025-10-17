Kevin Federline Insists ‘Money’ Isn’t At The Root Of His New Britney Spears Book After Singer’s Response
The saga continues.
Britney Spears is the undisputed Princess of Pop, and has made countless headlines over her decades of fame. In recent years there's been a ton of chatter about Spears' controversial conservatorship, as well as her divorce from Sam Asghari. But another one of her exes has been making some allegations about her: Kevin Federline. And now the former dancer has responded to claims he's trying to make money off of Spears.
An excerpt from Federline's book You Thought You Knew recently went viral, where he claims Britney Spears wielded a knife around the house and scared their kids. After her reps claimed he was trying to profit off of her after no longer having to pay child support, K Fed offered his perspective to Us Weekly Magazine. As he told the outlet:
Of course, this is a reference to Britney's bombshell memoir titled The Woman in Me, which peeled back the curtain on her conservatorship and various romantic relationships. That includes her marriage to Federline, and per his comments, he's just trying to tell his story with her forthcoming book.
While Spears went viral for dancing with knives, the early excerpt from Federline's book about her wielding a knife made it seem like she scared her children. In the same interview, Federline was asked if he was "upset" reading Britney's memoir. He responded with:
With Federline already going viral for the way he wrote about the "Toxic" singer, I have to assume that a ton of eyes are going to be on You Thought You Knew once it hits shelves in a few days. Smart money says the knife anecdote isn't the only excerpt about Britney that's going to make its rounds online.
As previously mentioned, Britney's reps issued a statement when Federline's bit about her wielding a knife around the house started going viral. It took aim at his intentions behind the book, claiming:
For years Federline and Spears clashed over child support, with the former backup dancer asking for more money. But now that their children are grown, with Jayden and Sean at 19 and 20 years old respectively. And per the "Everytime" singer's camp, her ex's book is just another way to profit off of her mega fame.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
We'll just have to see what bombshells come from You Thought You Knew when it arrives October 21st, and how Britney Spears responds to chapters about her.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.