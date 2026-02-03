The Super Bowl's First AI Commercial Is For Vodka (And Looks Like It Was Made By Drunk Computers)

We're just days away from Super Bowl LX, but brands are already sharing their big game commercials online. As usual, advertisers are trying everything this year to stand out, whether that's through callbacks to classic movies or a poop joke starring William Shatner. Now, we have a new ad from Svedka made primarily by AI, but I can't say I'm impressed.

In an interview with THR, Sazerac, the owner of Svedka, announced that the ad was the first known Super Bowl commercial primarily made by AI. Check out the spot, which features two robots doing a TikTok dance that was chosen in a company contest, and wonder why the ad looks like it was made by drunk computers:

It's ironic that a commercial that was made with minimal human input is encouraging viewers to "shake their bots off," a message meant to discourage tech and push more human interaction. I know people were really going in on that Uber Eats ad planned for this year, but I think this one might get more people talking.

I realize there's no way to make robots look realistic, but the uncanny valley feeling when staring into the eyes of "Fembot" is impossible to ignore. It's certainly a far cry from Budweiser's tear-jerking ad of the eagle and the Clydesdale, and not exactly instilling confidence that AI is the future of advertising.

At the same time, the commercial may succeed in giving Sazerac the attention it wants for Svedka. It's not like someone has to enjoy the ad to be reminded of the vodka brand and purchase it the next time they're looking for some spirits at the liquor store. Maybe the goal was to create something so haunting that it's impossible to remember any other vodka brand after witnessing it?

I would be curious to hear about the financial savings of making this digital offering compared to enlisting top actors like Ben Affleck and Matt Damon. Did Svedka come out ahead when trusting AI to create the redesign of its fembot mascot, or should humans still hold the reins when it comes to directing an ad that costs millions of dollars to air during Super Bowl LX?

As is the case with all iconic commercials and catchphrases, its success will be decided in the court of public opinion. While I'm sure I'm not the only person trolling the web for every Super Bowl ad this week, we won't truly know how it's received until people see it air live during the game.

I couldn't be any more excited for Super Bowl LX, which is on Sunday, February 8th, on NBC and Peacock. I'm hoping for a great football game between two competitive teams, and for Bad Bunny's halftime show to deliver some viral moments we'll all be talking about the next day.