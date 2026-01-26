Lots of Haters Mad About The Matthew McConaughey Uber Eats Super Bowl Commercial: 'Holy F--k What An Obnoxious Ad'

Matthew McConaughey’s latest Uber Eats commercial probably won't land on anyone's best Super Bowl commercials list because it was clearly designed to be loud and impossible to ignore. Unfortunately for the brand, that strategy seems to have backfired with a sizable chunk of football fans, many of whom are already declaring the spot one of the most irritating ads of the year, and the Super Bowl hasn’t even hit the 2026 television schedule yet.

The new Uber Eats campaign debuted during the playoffs and serves as a teaser for a longer Super Bowl spot. The backlash started almost immediately and quickly spilled online. But what exactly is so annoying about the ad? Well, let's break it down.

(Image credit: Uber)

What The Uber Eats Commercial Is About

The ad in question features the Dallas Buyers Club actor driving a pickup truck while repeatedly yelling variations of the word “food” at Bradley Cooper, who appears jogging nearby in Philadelphia Eagles team gear. The joke, such as it is, revolves around McConaughey’s increasingly frantic delivery and the idea that everything eventually leads back to ordering food.

The commercial ends by promising more of the same during the Super Bowl broadcast on February 8 on NBC or streaming with a Peacock subscription. The ad signals that this is only the beginning of a broader campaign. Uber Eats has leaned heavily into chaotic humor and celebrity overload in recent years, and this ad doubles down on that approach, for better or worse.

(Image credit: Uber Eats)

Why Viewers Are Saying The Ad Is So Annoying

For many fans, the issue isn’t just that the commercial is loud, but that it feels aggressively so. Several viewers argued the ad seems engineered to break through second-screen distractions, even if that means annoying people into remembering the brand. Others said the humor never landed, leaving nothing but noise and confusion.

Repeated airings during NFL games only amplified the frustration. Multiple users said they muted their TVs on sight, while others questioned how the concept made it through multiple layers of approval. There’s also a growing sense of celebrity fatigue, with McConaughey joining a long list of stars fronting ads that viewers feel prioritize attention over entertainment. Some of the most brutal responses came from Reddit users.

On Reddit, reactions were swift and savage. Here’s a snapshot of what users had to say about the meat, sorry I couldn’t help myself, of the Uber Eats ad:

u/FlaKK: “Holy f--k what an obnoxious ad. There is no doubt in my mind marketers are now strategically trying to make the most annoying commercial possible.”

“Holy f--k what an obnoxious ad. There is no doubt in my mind marketers are now strategically trying to make the most annoying commercial possible.” u/pm_me_horrormovies: “I’ve seen this twice already and I hate it so much.”

“I’ve seen this twice already and I hate it so much.” u/postsuper5000: “Horrible, horrible ad. One of the worst.”

“Horrible, horrible ad. One of the worst.” u/Older_cyclist: “Saw it before the AFC Championship game. We muted the TV immediately.”

“Saw it before the AFC Championship game. We muted the TV immediately.” u/CharlieLeDoof: “I don’t even understand what the point is besides putting a logo on screen for 30 seconds.”

“I don’t even understand what the point is besides putting a logo on screen for 30 seconds.” u/SilverSeeker81: “I liked him years ago, but he’s always in the most obnoxious commercials anymore.”

“I liked him years ago, but he’s always in the most obnoxious commercials anymore.” u/Abdul_Exhaust: “Matthew, please stay home or go make a film instead of more stupid ads.”

“Matthew, please stay home or go make a film instead of more stupid ads.” u/HooGoesThere: “Early contender for worst commercial of the year.”

A handful of commenters admitted that Uber Eats has produced great Super Bowl ads they enjoyed in the past, like 2021's wonderfully silly commercial that gave the world a Wayne's World reunion and last year's spot also starring McConaughey, which only made this one more disappointing. Others vowed to avoid the service entirely, at least out of spite.

(Image credit: Uber)

Is The Ad Secretly Genius?

Say what you will, from a pure visibility standpoint, Uber Eats has succeeded. People are talking, sharing clips, and arguing online, exactly what Super Bowl advertisers hope for. Whether that attention translates into goodwill or orders is another question entirely.

If social media’s reaction is any indication, the commercial may be remembered less as a bold swing and more as an endurance test. And with a longer version still waiting in the wings for the Big Game, viewers may want to keep their remotes handy and their thumbs on mute.

The full Super Bowl showdown arrives on Sunday, February 8, with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC. This year’s championship game will be played at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, where the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots will meet on the league’s biggest stage.