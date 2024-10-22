'It All Started With A Big Bang.' The Sweet Posts Melissa Rauch And Mayim Bialik Shared When Fans Found Out They'd Be Reuniting On TV Again

Night Court fans will be happy to know that Melissa Rauch will see you in court now for season three of the hit sitcom. However, it's Big Bang Theory lovers who are extra excited about this return, because it was also announced that Amy actress Mayim Bialik will reunite with her former co-star for the NBC comedy. Now, after fans found out these two talented actresses would share the screen again, the Big Bang Theory alums shared sweet posts about their upcoming reunion.

Even though The Big Bang Theory’s series finale was back in 2019, and Rauch moved on to playing Judge Abby Stone on Night Court, she's stayed connected to her BBT family through the NBC show. For example, last season, she reunited with Kunal Nayyar , who played Raj on Big Bang, in a very steamy episode. Now, Mayim Bialik will enter the courtroom, and fans of both shows are so excited to see her back on screen with Rauch.

Speaking of Night Court's lead, she posted on Instagram about how happy she was to get to work with her former co-star, writing:

So excited to share that the wonderful @missmayim is coming to #NightCourt this season for a killer episode you’re not going to want to miss!

I don’t think any Big Bang Theory fans will want to miss the opportunity to see Melissa Rauch and Mayim Bialik make audiences laugh again. While they did reunite on Celebrity Jeopardy when Rauch competed two years ago, it'll be fun to see these two in character on Night Court.

On Big Bang, their characters Amy and Bernadette were the ultimate friend goals. Not only did the two have great "chemistry" being women of science, but they also had strong bonding moments -- like when Bernadette asked Amy to be her maid of honor. Even when they’d get into heated arguments about their husbands, you still felt the love. Seeing female friendships like that on television was truly lovely, so you bet I'm excited to see them together again.

Plus, along with Rauch, Mayim Bialik shared her enthusiasm on IG about joining Night Court. And in the most perfect way, she used a Big Bang Theory reference to describe their upcoming TV moment together:

Here’s some fun news 🗞️ … It all started with a big BANG 💥 ❗

Not that I’m complaining, but now I have the Big Bang Theory theme song stuck in my head!

Now, when it comes to the character Mayim Bialik will play, she told EW that she is “a really funny, evil version of myself.” Basically, her character will be a defendant and become friends with Judge Abby, who’s a big fan of Bialik’s ‘90s sitcom Blossom. Although, things will take a shocking turn when the TV star actually starts stalking her new friend!

The former Jeopardy! host also said to expect some “meta references” to The Big Bang Theory which, of course, this reunion episode can’t be without. Even on Kunal Nayyar’s guest-star episode, Judge Abby asked him “Have we met before?” So, yeah, I’m so ready for the clever BBT puns.