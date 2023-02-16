Tarek El Moussa Reveals How Christina Hall Reacted To His New Baby With Heather Rae

A number of celebrities took time to send love to Tarek El Moussa and his wife Heather Rae El Moussa following the birth of their first child together — a baby boy named Tristan Jay. Jason Oppenheim and Chrishell Stause were among the Selling Sunset stars to congratulate their colleague , and even Ant Anstead — the ex-husband of Tarek’s ex-wife Christina Hall — couldn’t hold back his excitement. It sounds like it was a modern family celebration all the way around, as Tarek revealed how Hall herself reacted to the news of the El Moussas’ new bundle of joy.

When Heather Rae El Moussa announced she was expecting her first child with Tarek El Moussa, less than a year after their televised wedding ceremony , nobody was more hype than Ant Anstead . But while he was posting enthusiastic comments to the El Moussas’ social media pics, Christina Hall was showing her support another way, Tarek told US Weekly . He revealed in a joint interview with his wife:

Christina congratulated us, of course, and she’s very happy for us. When it comes to gifts, we got so many gifts. I was actually surprised … It was really, really nice.

It’s not too much of a surprise that Christina Hall would send well-wishes to her former Flip or Flop co-host, but it sounds like she was quite generous when it came to sending presents. That’s got to feel good to the new parents, who have been open about how much work goes into their co-parenting situation .

While there have been some ups and downs between Tarek El Moussa’s current wife and his ex, Heather Rae El Moussa said she thinks their relationship took a turn for the better when Christina Hall realized how much the stepmom loved the two children the former Flip or Flop stars share. All drama aside, the Netflix reality star said the kids come first, and that certainly seemed to be true last year when then-6-year-old Brayden El Moussa was hospitalized for emergency surgery.

Following the scary incident, Christina Hall reposted one of Heather Rae El Moussa’s Instagram Stories, in which she said they had all come together as a family during the stressful time. It’s so nice to see the parents and their partners being able to put their differences on the back burner for the sake of the kids, and hopefully little Tristan Jay El Moussa will also get to bask in all of that love.

The baby came into the world on January 31, and there were apparently some scary moments during his delivery, according to Heather Rae El Moussa. The new mom introduced her son in an Instagram post, in which she detailed her birthing experience:

That is pretty intense, and it’s so good that mom and baby seem to be happy and healthy (and undestandably tired). I wonder if there was any coffee included amongst Christina Hall’s gifts.