Christina Hall Supported Heather Rae El Moussa’s Post About The Flip Or Flop Finale Days After The New Mom Got Vulnerable About Their Relationship

It was just about a month ago that Christina Hall surprised her fans with the announcement of a final episode of her beloved series, Flip or Flop , which viewers thought they had seen the last of in March, when the HGTV hit she co-hosted with her ex, Tarek El Moussa , ended after 10 seasons and some on-set tensions. With that last episode having now aired, though, the Christina on the Coast star has supported Heather Rae El Moussa’s post about it, days after the new mom got vulnerable when talking about their relationship.

What Post Did Christina Hall Share To Support Heather Rae El Moussa?

Obviously, the last episode, ever, of Flip or Flop truly marks the end of a very important era for the formerly married duo who led the home renovation charge there for a decade. While they continued on the show after their divorce, the new star of Christina in the Country eventually admitted that, as they moved on in their personal lives (she with Joshua Hall and he with the Selling Sunset star), it didn’t feel “fair” to keep working together so closely. In preparation for the finale, the mom-to-be shared a supportive post, which Hall then posted to her Instagram Stories. Take a look!

(Image credit: Christina Hall Instagram Stories)

It was nice of El Moussa to make sure that she gave Hall a shoutout in her post, considering that half of the success that the former spouses saw with their joint real estate efforts was due to her hard work. But, this came after the new mom, who’s due to have her first child in early 2023 and has already spoken about how she wants to approach motherhood , opened up about the “ups and downs” of creating a relationship with her husband’s ex-wife.

What Did Heather Rae El Moussa Say About Her Relationship With Christina Hall?

Both of the El Moussas, who filmed their 2021 wedding for a special on Discovery+ , have been open before about the “work” that’s gone into co-parenting with Hall , as she and Tarek share two children. During a recent interview with “The New Rules” on Today , when asked about creating that relationship, Mrs. El Moussa said:

I felt like I was always second. No one ever made me feel that way, but I think when your significant other has such a long relationship with the previous spouse and a lot of love — and it was a very public divorce and you're coming into it. You fall in love with each other, but you always kind of think of the ex. For me, I did…I had to navigate my feelings…we've definitely had some ups and downs…I think she realized how much I love the kids and that they are number one to me, over anything. So any drama aside, the kids are the most important thing to all of us.