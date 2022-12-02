Christina Hall Supported Heather Rae El Moussa’s Post About The Flip Or Flop Finale Days After The New Mom Got Vulnerable About Their Relationship
Christina Hall and Heather Rae El Moussa seem to have come to a good understanding.
It was just about a month ago that Christina Hall surprised her fans with the announcement of a final episode of her beloved series, Flip or Flop, which viewers thought they had seen the last of in March, when the HGTV hit she co-hosted with her ex, Tarek El Moussa, ended after 10 seasons and some on-set tensions. With that last episode having now aired, though, the Christina on the Coast star has supported Heather Rae El Moussa’s post about it, days after the new mom got vulnerable when talking about their relationship.
What Post Did Christina Hall Share To Support Heather Rae El Moussa?
Obviously, the last episode, ever, of Flip or Flop truly marks the end of a very important era for the formerly married duo who led the home renovation charge there for a decade. While they continued on the show after their divorce, the new star of Christina in the Country eventually admitted that, as they moved on in their personal lives (she with Joshua Hall and he with the Selling Sunset star), it didn’t feel “fair” to keep working together so closely. In preparation for the finale, the mom-to-be shared a supportive post, which Hall then posted to her Instagram Stories. Take a look!
It was nice of El Moussa to make sure that she gave Hall a shoutout in her post, considering that half of the success that the former spouses saw with their joint real estate efforts was due to her hard work. But, this came after the new mom, who’s due to have her first child in early 2023 and has already spoken about how she wants to approach motherhood, opened up about the “ups and downs” of creating a relationship with her husband’s ex-wife.
What Did Heather Rae El Moussa Say About Her Relationship With Christina Hall?
Both of the El Moussas, who filmed their 2021 wedding for a special on Discovery+, have been open before about the “work” that’s gone into co-parenting with Hall, as she and Tarek share two children. During a recent interview with “The New Rules” on Today, when asked about creating that relationship, Mrs. El Moussa said:
We saw how they finally came together in May, when one of the kids, Brayden El Moussa, needed emergency surgery, and it seems that, despite the difficulties involved in creating a relationship that works for all involved, Hall (who’s had her share of co-parenting drama this year) and her kids’ step-mom are making it work.
Yennefer's apprentice, Gilmore Girl; will Vulcan nerve pinch pretty much anyone if prompted with cheese...Yes, even Jamie Fraser.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.