90 Day Fiancé Vet Paul Staehle's Latest Career Move Involves OnlyFans And His Mom
This is...a lot.
Paul Staehle's post-90 Day Fiancé career has taken another wild turn, and this time his mother, Mary, is involved. He's presumably not headed back to the 2026 TV schedule anytime soon, and most recently, he promoted doing OnlyFans content with his mom.
After officially ending his marriage with Karine Staehle, going missing in Brazil, and a litany of other wild reveals about his life, Paul dropped the news on his OF account, which he's had up and running for some time now:
Paul's not the first 90 Day Fiancé star to use OnlyFans, but I can confidently say I've never heard any of them discussing content with their mother. He's had a contentious relationship with his mother over the years, in part related to her relationship with his children, who are no longer in his care.
Obviously, the mind tends to run wild when it comes to what Paul is alluding to when he promotes a live stream with his mother on OnlyFans. That being said, the platform's terms of service explicitly forbid anything incestuous in nature, so if that is on the table, he could end up losing his account.
What feels more likely to me is that he'll go live with his mother and discuss various burning questions 90 Day Fiancé fans have about his life. Granted, he hasn't been a part of the franchise since 2020, so there is a question of just how interested fans might be. Never discount the dedicated fandom, especially for new fans who just learned about Paul after watching old episodes with an HBO Max subscription.
While other stars have struggled to get back into the spotlight after leaving the TLC franchise, Paul has leaned on shocking headlines over the years. This is to say, while this latest news is wild and unsettling, he's seemingly had a strategy over the years to find his way into the news.
His time on 90 Day Fiancé was one of note, which included memorable moments such as physically running away from arguments when he was overwhelmed. His marriage to Karine went from Brazil to the United States, back to Brazil, and then with him in Brazil and her in the United States. It's been a wild saga, and based on this latest news, there is certainly a chance that it only gets wilder from here on.
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90 Day Fiancé airs on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. On Mondays, catch the latest season of 90 Day: The Last Resort, which is already popping off with some wild drama fans won't want to miss.
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.
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