A Swiftie Freaking Out Over Taylor Swift's Surprise Song Went Viral On TikTok, And The Pop Star Had An A+ Response

As Taylor Swift tours the country on her Eras Tour, Swifties have been paying close attention to her surprise songs . Fans have posted TikToks of their spreadsheets keeping track of said tunes, they’re crocheting blankets to correspond to each track played, and they’re posting their reactions to her choices all the time. However, one Swiftie went super viral when she found out about “Dear John” being played at the Minneapolis show while she was at a wedding. Not only did it go viral, but Taylor Swift herself also responded with an A+ comment.

Even at a wedding, when it’s a surprise song-o’clock and you’re a massive Swiftie, it’s imperative that you find out which tunes Taylor Swift decided to play live. Last weekend, this happened to a fan who found out about the singer playing “Dear John” while she was at a wedding, coincidentally “Shake It Off” was also playing in the background. Talk about impeccable timing. You can check out the viral TikTok with nearly 2 million views here:

Between the speed run, the distraught yelling, the silly lights in her hand, and the T-Swift song playing in the background this is an all-around 10/10 viral video. Following this TikTok making the rounds, Taylor Swift ended up seeing it, and she came up with an A+ comment that read:

You really said speak now!!!! 😝😝😝🥰🥰🥰

With Speak Now (Tyalor’s Version) at the top of Taylor Swift’s list of upcoming projects , it makes sense that she responded to a TikTok related to her upcoming re-release.

We also know that the “Cruel Summer” singer has a history of keeping tabs on her fans online. Before she sang “Dear John” she asked her fans not to defend her online, showing that she’s seen the viral discourse surrounding her breakup with John Mayer that happened over ten years ago. Also, if you look through her likes on TikTok you can see that she’s acknowledged many fans Eras outfits, concert reactions and dances – she’s even incorporated the viral “Bejeweled” dance into her show .

Along with Taylor Swift posting a fantastic comment on this hilarious video, a lot of other Swifites posted their thoughts too, many of which made me chuckle.

the way she looks like a messenger giving the town the news 💀 -Riel

Modern day Paul Revere -Dont_

The irony of shake it off being played in the background -Holls Balls

"the british are coming" (taylor's version) -Maya Collins-Paterso

THE WAY SHE’S IN EMOTIONAL DISTRESS AND STILL HIT THE clap👏clap👏clap👏 PERFECTLY😭💀 -Sina (Taylor’s Version)

I want her to break any and every breaking news to me from now… good or bad. 😂 -Andy

Swifties really know how to make fantastic comments, and I think since many of them could relate to the enthusiasm and distress of their fellow fan in this video it made it extra funny. Taylor Swift commenting on it was really just the cherry on top.

While many of us didn’t get to see “Dear John” live, including this hilariously flustered wedding guest, we won’t have to wait long to hear (Taylor’s Version) of it, because Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) will be available July 7.