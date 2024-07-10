Taylor Swift Has Her Own BFF Squad. One Of Her Girlies Explained Why They Are So 'Protective' Of Her

Most of the time, when we talk about Taylor Swift, her upcoming projects or her boyfriend Travis Kelce are involved. However, there have also been countless stories about her squad of besties and how they all support each other. Now, Lena Dunham has opened up about her friendship with the pop star, and she explained why she’s so “protective” of her.

Dunham is both besties with Swift and a Swiftie herself. In a Q&A with The New Yorker , she was asked about being friends with the pop star, and she explained that she’s seen the Eras Tour twice (in Boston and Pittsburgh), Reputation is her favorite era, and she finds the singer’s “acknowledgment of her own prolific expression” “inspiring.” When it comes to divulging personal details about the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer, though, the actress/director holds back a bit more, and she’s protective, as she explained:

I'm always very careful to be protective of her in every single way. Probably the two things I get asked most in life are 'What is Taylor like?' and 'Can I have tickets to the Eras Tour?' And usually my answer to both things is no.

Swift and Dunham met online after the Girls creator tweeted about the pop star in 2012, Vulture explained. From there, a friendship was born. The writer/director starred in one of Swift’s best music videos , “Bad Blood,” along with lots of other women in the singer’s squad, and the two have been vocally supportive of each other for over a decade.

While the Catherine Called Birdy director won’t really answer those two questions mentioned above when asked, she does love to gush about Swift. And she did so in this Q&A, as she said:

She's everything that you would want her to be. She's kind, she's devoted, she's introspective, she's emotional, she's funny as fuck. I guess my feeling sometimes is, Isn’t she giving us enough, guys?

Keep Up With Taylor Swift And Lena Dunham (Image credit: Bleecker Street) → Lena Dunham’s mini-series Too Much is expected to premiere later on the 2024 TV schedule as part of Netflix’s upcoming releases. → Make sure to stay up to date on all the theories surrounding the re-release of Reputation, which is expected to be Taylor Swift’s next (Taylor’s Version).

This description from Dunham goes right along with what Swift’s other besties have said about her and the interactions we’ve seen the pop star have with her friends. From bonding with Brittany Mahomes at Chiefs games over the last year, supporting Sophie Turner by lending her apartment in New York City, and fostering a “deep” friendship with Laura Dern , we’ve seen the pop star create lots of new meaningful relationships over the last year alone.

However, she’s also known for keeping her friends close for years and years. Swift’s friendship with Selena Gomez , her longtime BFF status with Blake Lively , and her relationships that have stood the test of time with Gigi Hadid, the HAIM sisters and Paramore’s Hayley Williams, prove that she’s a girls girl, who is here to support her pals, and Lena Dunham further confirmed that point.

It’s always nice to hear these sweet stories about Taylor Swift and her besties, and I adore the fact that they’re so fiercely protective of each other. As Swift sings: “It’s nice to have a friend.”