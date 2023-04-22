The Big Bang Theory’s Kunal Nayyar And Other Series Alums React After Stuart Actor Kevin Sussman Gets Married

The Big Bang Theory has been off the air for three years, but that doesn’t mean the cast’s bond has diminished. Recently, Kevin Sussman, the actor behind comic book shop owner Stuart, got married. Following the actor sharing his cute wedding photos on social media, The Big Bang Theory’s Kunal Nayyar and other series alums sent their love and congratulations to the newlyweds.

The Stuart Bloom actor took to Instagram to make the announcement. Sussman played coy as he showed a snap from his wedding day. Check out the happy newlyweds with their families in the sweet and cheeky post below.

Sussman married his girlfriend of two years, Addie Hall last weekend. The couple got engaged in March of 2022, and they made their red-carpet debut in the same year at the premiere of The Dropout.

This is Sussman’s second marriage. He had previously been married to Alessandra Young, and they divorced in 2017 after five years together.

While Stuart was deathly afraid to talk to women, Sussman had no problem finding a partner to share life with. Upon seeing his post, many of his former Big Bang Theory castmates decided to comment and congratulate the newlywed. The first one to congratulate The Dropout star was his longtime co-star, Kunal Nayyar. The Raj Koothrappali actor shared his excitement for the couple by commenting:

Oh my gaaaawwwwwd! Love you brother.

Of course, Raj and Stuart found themselves many times being teamed up throughout the CBS comedy’s 12-season run. Their onscreen friendship appeared to translate to off-camera too, as you can tell from Nayyar's enthusiastic comment. Soon, more alums started commenting on Sussman’s photo. His onscreen love interest Lauren Lapkus saw the newlywed’s wedding day photo. Lapkus was excited for Sussman and his new bride, saying:

Wow! Congrats!!

Another Big Bang Theory love interest sent the married duo well-wishes too, as Kate Micucci, who played Lucy on the sitcom, commented on the wedding day post:

Congratulations!!! ❤️❤️

Micucci played the painfully shy Lucy who ended up forming an ill-fated relationship with Raj during Seasons 6 and 7. After Micucci left her congratulations, her Garfunkel and Oates partner and fellow Big Bang alum Riki Lindhome let the couple know how happy she was for them. Lindhome commented on the photo:

Congratulations!!

Like her folk comedy partner, Lindhome left an impression on The Big Bang fandom as Sheldon’s stalkerish and annoying assistant Ramona Nowitzki during Season 2. It seemed as if everyone was excited to see Sussman find happiness compared to the last time viewers saw Stuart Bloom on the classic sitcom.

Like many Big Bang Theory alums, Kevin Sussman has been busy with multiple projects, including the Emmy-nominated The Dropout. He also recently reunited with fellow Big Bang Theory alum Mayim Bialik on her Fox sitcom Call Me Kat. If you want to revisit Sussman’s time as Stuart Bloom, check out every season of The Big Bang Theory by subscribing to HBO Max. In the meantime, take a look at our 2023 TV schedule to see when his next project, the adaptation of Lessons in Chemistry, will premiere. It will be available through an active Apple TV+ subscription.