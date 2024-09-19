Call The Party Planning Committee, The Office's Angela Kinsey Is Now Joining The Hallmark Christmas Family

Angela Kinsey may always be best known for nine seasons and nearly 200 episodes of The Office (available streaming now with a Peacock subscription), but the actress is moving over to Hallmark later this year for her very first Christmas movie on the cable TV network. Prepare to welcome the sitcom star to the world of Hallmark holidays later in the 2024 TV schedule, with or without a party planning committee a la The Office!

You'll be able to find Angela Kinsey this fall as part of Hallmark's annual fan-favorite Countdown To Christmas series of holly-jolly TV movies, with Deadline reporting that she'll star as Settie Rose in Confessions of a Christmas Letter. Settie is the matriarch of her family, and enters in the annual holiday letter-writing contest in her town. She'll have to turn to struggling novelist Juan (Alec Santos) to try and pen a winning letter. Shenanigans and rumors will ensue, and Confessions of Christmas Letter already sounds like a good old-fashioned feel-good kind of Hallmark movie.

Hallmark Channel celebrated the casting on Instagram, not only alluding to Angela Kinsey's The Office alter ego working for Dunder Mifflin Paper Company, but also revealing another Office cast member who will turn up:

From selling papers to writing letters, Angela Kinsey will star in Confessions of a Christmas Letter alongside Alec Santos as part of Countdown to Christmas. Also, keep your eyes peeled for a cameo from Brian Baumgartner.

Brian Baumgartner played Kevin on The Office, and will apparently have a part to play in Confessions of a Christmas Letter this fall as well. Hallmark's Countdown To Christmas begins on Friday, October 18. A precise premiere date for the movie has not yet been announced at the time of writing, but Angela Kinsey posted on Instagram to celebrate finally being able to publicly reveal her Hallmark gig:

Sooooo excited to finally be able to share! I'm the lead in a [Hallmark Channel] Christmas movie!! Aaahhhh!

Angela Kinsey is no Lacey Chabert when it comes to the sheer number of Hallmark movies she's filmed, but she's getting her start with Confessions of a Christmas Letter. Still, The Office fans may not want to hold out hope too hard for the Hallmark movie to include an Easter egg for Kinsey's time in The Office's party planning committee. Take a look at Kinsey in action as Angela Martin:

Best of The Party Planning Committee - The Office US - YouTube Watch On

Even though Angela Kinsey moved on to other roles following the end of The Office, it's clear that the sitcom is still very near and dear to her. Kinsey and her former co-star/close friend Jenna Fischer currently host a rewatch podcast called Office Ladies. If you want more from Kinsey during the wait for her Countdown to Christmas arrival, you can check out the podcast and revisit all nine seasons of The Office streaming on Peacock.